Prepreg Laminates Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 130 Million in 2025, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Prepreg Laminates Market by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Transportation, and Others), by Fiber Type (Glass Fiber Prepreg Laminates and Carbon Fiber Prepreg Laminates), by Resin Type (Thermoplastic Prepreg Laminates and Thermoset Prepreg Laminates), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2020-2025.

Stratview Research's voyage towards publishing extremely niche market subjects containing disruptive growth potential continues. This time, we are launching another comprehensive report on the prepreg laminates market, a material that is successful in gaining traction in high-performance applications. The report studies the changing market dynamics, competitive landscapes, and market trends in the wake of the ongoing pandemic and examines the possible impact on the prepreg laminates market. The report also estimates the possible loss that the market participants will bear due to the pandemic in the years to come.

Prepreg Laminates Market: Highlights from the Report

Prepreg laminates are thin sheets produced using fibers impregnated with either thermoset or thermoplastic resins. These sheets are alternative to conventional metal sheets as well as other composites sheets, such as continuous laminates, sandwich-constructed panels, pultruded panels, and other composite sheets. Prepreg laminate accounts for a diminutive share of the total composite panels & sheets market and finds application in various industries including aerospace & defense, building & construction, transportation, and others.

The COVID-19 Impact

Prepreg laminate is a niche market and is registering an increased usage in high-performance applications. It holds a minuscule share of the entire composite panels & sheets market but could not escape themselves from the pandemic. The pandemic impeded the growth trajectory of both thermosets as well as thermoplastic prepreg laminates in all the major end-use industries.

Among the major markets, Aerospace proved to be the biggest victim of the pandemic, negatively impacting the entire supply chain including delays in B737 MAX approval and production curtails by OEMs in the wake of order cancellation by airlines and fading air passenger traffic. The pandemic is also affecting other major markets, such as building & construction and transportation. Delay in the start of construction activities and interruption in automotive production schedules has further worsened the market condition.

The short-term scenario seems challenging for the market participants due to fading demand and production halts. Stratview Research's forecast model, based on the past industry trends (the Great Recession, SARS, Industrial Recession, etc.) and primary interview results with the major market participants and industry experts, indicates that the demand for prepreg laminates is likely to be plateaued in 2020 and then register sequential growth till 2025, ultimately driving the market to reach US$ 130 million mark in 2025.

Aerospace & Defense is the Most Dominant End-Use Industry Type

Based on the end-use industry type, aerospace & defense industry is likely to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period. Increasing use of reinforced thermoplastic laminates (RTLs) in the next-generation aircraft, especially in assembly components, such as clips and cleats and brackets; expected recovery in the production of best-selling aircraft programs; market entry of new companies (COMAC and Irkut); and increasing commercial aircraft fleet size would act as the growth drivers of the segment's market in the foreseen future.

Thermoplastic Prepreg Laminates to Dominate the Market

Based on the resin type, thermoplastic prepreg laminate is expected to maintain its lead in the market in years to come. Compared with thermoset prepreg composites, thermoplastics are less brittle and have higher resistance to impact loading. Thermoplastic prepreg laminates are gaining market traction in c-class components, especially in assembly ones, in the latest aircraft programs including B787 and A350XWB. Despite witnessing a hefty decline in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the thermoplastic prepreg laminates market is expected to mark a healthy recovery from 2022 onwards.

Carbon Fiber is the Dominant Fiber Type

Based on the fiber type, both fiber types (glass and carbon) are anticipated to log huge declines in 2020; however, carbon fiber prepreg laminate is estimated to maintain its lead in the market in years to come. The fiber type is also anticipated to register speedier recovery than glass prepreg laminates post-pandemic. Carbon fiber prepreg is always considered the choice of material in high-performance applications, owing to its superior strength and lighter weight. In the aerospace & defense and transportation industries, which require high performance with weight optimization, carbon fiber prepregs are an excellent choice.

Europe to Maintain its Leading Position

Despite being the worst-hit region by the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market in the coming five years as well. The region's market is estimated to heal up gradually with Airbus being the largest customer of prepreg laminates in the region. Germany, France, and the UK are the major markets in the region. The supply chain of the region's market is extremely persuasive with the presence of several industry stakeholders in the region.

Asia-Pacific, a relatively small market, is likely to heal with the fastest pace in the post-pandemic market scenario. The region's demand will be driven by a host of factors including an expected increase in the demand for commercial aircraft to support rising passenger traffic, the opening of assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus in China; upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft (COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi SpaceJet); and increasing penetration of composites in the building & construction industry. China, Japan, and Australia are projected to be the growth engines of the region's market.

Some of the major prepreg laminate manufacturers are Bond-Laminates GmbH, ISOVOLTA AG, Norplex Micarta, PolyOne Corporation, Solvay S.A., and Toray Advanced Composites. Most of the major players have been efficacious in achieving distinct positioning in the market. Also, the market noticed a good number of acquisitions over a period to either gain capabilities or strengthen their existing capabilities.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the prepreg laminates market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Prepreg Laminates Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace & Defense (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Building & Construction (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Transportation (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Prepreg Laminates Market, By Fiber Type

Glass Fiber Prepreg Laminates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon Fiber Prepreg Laminates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Prepreg Laminates Market, By Resin Type

Thermoplastic Prepreg Laminates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Thermoset Prepreg Laminates (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Prepreg Laminates Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Australia , Japan , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , The Middle East , and Others)

