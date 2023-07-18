Preqin Ranks Ampersand Capital Partners as the Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager and Top Performing Growth Fund Manager in the Americas

WELLESLEY, Mass., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand Capital Partners was recently named by Preqin as the "Top Performing Private Equity Fund Manager" and the "Top Performing Growth Fund Manager" in the Americas. Winners were announced on June 29, 2023, and the awards are based solely on objective data with winners selected based on consistency of performance.

This recognition follows Ampersand's recent ranking by HEC-Paris DowJones as the top performing growth capital fund globally.

Preqin award

"We are honored by this recognition which is a result of successful partnerships between our dedicated investment team and our portfolio company founders and executives. We are also grateful to our limited partners for supporting Ampersand's strategy of building market-leading companies across the firm's core healthcare sectors."

Ampersand did not provide cash or non-cash compensation directly or indirectly in connection with obtaining or using this ranking outside of its annual subscription to Preqin. Past performance and such rankings are not a guarantee of future results. Details of Preqin's proprietary methodology can be found for private capital and for hedge funds. See the full report and methodology here .

