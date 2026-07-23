PREQUEL APPOINTS BEAUTY INDUSTRY LEADERS NATHALIE KRISTO AS CEO AND TORAL PATEL AS CMO TO ACCELERATE NEXT PHASE OF GROWTH

Founder Dr. Samantha Ellis assembles an executive leadership team to scale one of America's fastest-growing dermatologist-developed skincare brands

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prequel Skin, the dermatologist-developed skincare brand founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Samantha Ellis, today announced the appointment of beauty industry leaders Nathalie Kristo as Chief Executive Officer and Toral Patel as Chief Marketing Officer.

Photo Credit: Luke Wooden

The appointments come as Prequel's rapid growth accelerates the need for experienced operating leadership to guide the brand's next phase of expansion. Building on the momentum Dr. Ellis has created, Kristo and Patel bring decades of experience scaling category-defining beauty brands — positioning Prequel to extend its reach while preserving the clinical credibility and consumer trust at the heart of the brand.

Together, Ellis, Kristo and Patel form an all-female leadership team with deep expertise spanning dermatology, brand building, marketing, retail expansion and global business operations.

Founded by Dr. Ellis to bridge the gap between dermatologic expertise and accessible, effective skincare, Prequel has quickly earned a devoted following for its science-backed formulas, educational approach and commitment to skin health. As the brand continues to scale, Ellis sought leaders who shared her vision of building a category-defining skincare company rooted in clinical credibility and consumer trust.

"From the beginning, Prequel has been about making dermatology-informed skincare more accessible while helping people better understand and care for their skin," said Dr. Samantha Ellis, Founder of Prequel Skin. "As we look toward the future, it was important to bring in leaders who not only have incredible track records of building successful beauty businesses, but who also deeply believe in our mission. Nathalie and Toral are exceptional leaders, and I'm thrilled to have them helping shape the next chapter of Prequel."

As CEO, Nathalie Kristo will lead the company's overall growth strategy. An internationally recognized beauty executive with more than 25 years of experience, Kristo has built and scaled some of the industry's most iconic brands. Her leadership foundation was built over nearly two decades at L'Oréal, where she held several of the company's key leadership roles, including Senior Vice President of Marketing for L'Oréal Paris USA and Global Brand President of NYX Professional Makeup. Following L'Oréal's acquisition of NYX, she led the brand's transformation from a digitally native breakout into one of the beauty industry's defining global success stories. She later joined Huda Beauty and served as the Chief Executive Officer, helping shape Huda Beauty and Kayali from founder-led brands into globally scaled beauty businesses.

"What drew me to Prequel is the rare combination of genuine dermatologic authority, clinically proven products, and a brand consumers are proud to be part of – all at a price that makes exceptional skincare more accessible," said Kristo. "Dr. Ellis has created something authentic — clinically rigorous, deeply trusted, and already resonating with consumers at scale. My focus is to nurture what makes Prequel special while building the organization to carry it into its next chapter of growth."

Joining Kristo on the executive team is Toral Patel, who will serve as Chief Marketing Officer, overseeing Marketing, Creative and E-commerce. Patel brings more than 15 years of experience across prestige and mass beauty, most recently serving as Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & E-commerce at Kopari Beauty, where she helped establish the brand as a leading prestige player at Ulta. Previously, she held marketing roles at The Estée Lauder Companies and L'Oréal.

"Prequel is uniquely positioned at the intersection of education, efficacy and community," said Patel. "Consumers are looking for trusted skincare guidance more than ever, and Dr. Ellis has built tremendous credibility with her audience. I'm excited to help amplify that connection as we continue introducing more people to the brand."

Together, Ellis, Kristo and Patel represent a powerful combination of clinical expertise, entrepreneurial vision and executive leadership as Prequel continues its mission of making dermatologist-developed skincare more accessible to consumers everywhere.

About Prequel Skin

Prequel Skin is a dermatologist-developed skincare brand founded by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Samantha Ellis. Built on the belief that healthy skin starts with understanding skin, Prequel creates science-backed, accessible products designed to support skin health while educating consumers through transparent, evidence-based information. Prequel is available at Target, Amazon and at PrequelSkin.com.

SOURCE Prequel