preREO Welcomes Talia Ramos as Director of Post-Closing Operations

CHICAGO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- preREO, an online marketplace that connects local real estate investors with lenders selling delinquent first mortgages and REO properties, announced that Talia Ramos has joined the company as Director of Post-Closing. She will be responsible for offering assistance and education on the foreclosure process and providing investment strategies to maximize returns.

"We are happy to have Talia join our team," said preREO CEO Jorge Newbery. "She will be a great resource for our investors."

preREO Welcomes Talia Ramos as Director of Operations

Talia brings over a decade of experience in entrepreneurship, real estate, finance and investments to preREO. She has acquired, developed, managed and disposed of more than $100 million in real estate across all asset classes nationally.

She was previously a National Asset Manager at Cagan Management Group and also worked with financial management firms such as 25 Capital Partners, THR, and Government Sponsored Enterprises such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

"It's a privilege to work in collaboration with preREO on advising and educating investors on fiscal and marketing solutions to provide maximum returns on their investments. Being a part of a process, platform, and educational system that brings noteholders and community investors together of all regions and backgrounds really brings great joy to me to be a part of - especially in a time where most individuals and groups who are interested in these types of purchases have felt so excluded. It's an honor to be a part of an organization that bridges these gaps in the real estate community," said Ramos.

About preREO

preREO provides access to distressed mortgages and REOs as well as resources to help investors earn a return while helping improve communities. For more information, visit www.prereo.com.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Fiero

Phone: (773) 389-2082

Email: [email protected]

Related Images

talia-ramos.png

Talia Ramos

preREO Welcomes Talia Ramos as Director of Operations

SOURCE preREO