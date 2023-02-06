Presage Announces Collaboration with Pure Biologics to Investigate Oncology Agents in Early Development with CIVO® Technology

SEATTLE, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a biotechnology company whose mission is understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment, today announced it has entered into a new research collaboration with Poland-based biopharmaceutical company Pure Biologics to evaluate two of Pure Biologics' very early stage assets in a Phase 0 intratumoral microdosing study. Presage's CIVO platform will be used to evaluate drug mechanism of action, potential indicators of efficacy, and drug combinations.

"We are excited to work with a forward-thinking partner who grasps the power of Phase 0 for cancer drug development and the insights we can gain from drug-exposed areas of the human tumor microenvironment," said Rich Klinghoffer, PhD, Presage CEO. "We see this partnership as a tremendous opportunity for Presage to continue innovating and delivering key pharmacodynamic insights into a partner's early-stage oncology assets."

"The tumor microenvironment is complex and we are enthusiastic about Presage's innovative approach to obtain information about the effectiveness of our compounds faster than traditional Phase I and Phase II trials," said Dr. Filip Jelen, Pure Biologics Co-Founder and President of the Management Board. "Their CIVO platform will allow us to introduce our novel agents directly into patient tumors and provide the first real clues about drug efficacy."

The collaboration with Pure Biologics comes on the heels of Presage's recently completed Phase 0 clinical trials (NCT04065555 and NCT04541108) with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company evaluating immune-oncology drugs alone and in combination in head and neck cancer patients. The trials demonstrated that CIVO is able to deliver key spatial biology and mechanistic insights. Presage expects to publish the results from both studies later this year.

About CIVO

Comparative In Vivo Oncology (CIVO) is Presage's patented platform that enables multiplexed intratumoral microdosing and generation of detailed tumor profiling. Presage's CIVO technology and analysis capabilities are unparalleled at providing insight into drug-exposed areas of the intact tumor microenvironment. Presage is pairing the use of CIVO with molecular profiling technologies in both preclinical and Phase 0 trials in order to inform and de-risk oncology drug development.

About Presage

Presage Biosciences is a translational oncology company dedicated to understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment. Presage partners with oncology-focused pharmaceutical companies through strategic alliances along with other innovators who are at the forefront of spatial biology and oncology drug development. Presage is privately held and based in Seattle. For more information, visit www.presagebio.com.

