Presage Biosciences Announces New Pharma Partnership to Evaluate Novel Immuno-Oncology Drug Combinations with CIVO® Technology

News provided by

Presage Biosciences Inc

30 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

SEATTLE, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a pioneering translational oncology company whose mission is to use CIVO and spatial molecular profiling to understand the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment (TME), has entered into an agreement with AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN), a global biopharmaceutical company. According to the agreement, Presage's platform will be used by AstraZeneca in translational analysis to evaluate several investigational bispecific antibody combinations in samples taken from head and neck cancer patients. The work will contribute to advancing AstraZeneca's growing portfolio of immuno-oncology agents looking to harness the immune system against cancer.

Rich Klinghoffer, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Presage, said: "Prior studies have demonstrated that the CIVO platform provides accurate guidance about the therapeutic potential of novel agents in the only context that matters: Fully intact patient tumors. We are very pleased to be working with an innovator like AstraZeneca and supporting their quest to discover, develop, and deliver transformative medicines to patients."

Earlier this month, Presage presented results from a completed Phase 0 study evaluating Merck's anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) alone and in combination with other immune-oncology agents at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2023 Annual Meeting. The study enrolled patients across six US-based cancer centers in both soft tissue sarcoma and head and neck cancer. Study data highlight the importance of evaluating novel therapies in patient tumors and revealed a contradiction between results from in-vivo animal studies versus results in the intact TME.

"For too long, we have put our trust in laboratory models of cancer that do not capture the complexity of the intact TME," said Klinghoffer. "The CIVO technology was developed to address this fundamental issue in cancer drug development and the results from this study demonstrate the true power of our platform - the ability to know, early in development, how a drug impacts patient tumors."

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About CIVO

Clinical In Vivo Oncology (CIVO) is Presage's patented platform that enables multiplexed intratumoral microdosing and generation of deep spatial biology insights. The platform enables evaluation of up to eight distinct and trackable drugs and drug combinations simultaneously. Presage's CIVO technology and analysis capabilities are unparalleled at providing insight into drug-exposed areas of the intact tumor microenvironment. Presage is pairing the use of CIVO with molecular profiling technologies in Phase 0 trials in order to inform and de-risk drug development.

About Presage

Presage Biosciences is a translational oncology company dedicated to understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment. Presage partners with oncology-focused pharmaceutical companies through strategic alliances along with other innovators who are at the forefront of spatial biology and oncology drug development. Presage is privately held and based in Seattle. For more information, visit www.presagebio.com.

SOURCE Presage Biosciences Inc

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.