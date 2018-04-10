Presage Solutions, Inc. Engages Texas Startups with vCIO Program

"The vCIO program allows us to partner with our client's management to build the vision and strategy so that their technology solutions achieve the business goals and priorities. This way, our clients focus on operating their business and we operate and manage their IT strategy and execution," said Jay Hamilton, CEO of Presage Solutions, Inc.

Startups and small businesses today are facing enormous pressure to build value and bring products to the market FAST. When they start to bring on customers, they need someone to support the product, service and growing business. Their choices are: support the product internally with existing engineers and resources, build the support team and infrastructure internally, or hire an outsourced support entity. "Our clients typically don't need a full time CIO and have found that we alleviate a lot of headaches and have the experience and expertise to provide their businesses with exactly the technology mix they need to meet their goals through the use of our vCIO program. With this program we partner with their team and share in their success," adds Hamilton.

Melanie Morris, marketing manager for Fort Worth, TX-based EOSERA, a small biotech startup, adopted Presage's innovative vCIO program recently: "We managed all of our IT services in-house for as long as we could before realizing we needed a dedicated expert team to help better organize our business technology and prepare us for rapid growth. Presage has become an extension of our team, and we couldn't be happier. Presage helped revamp our communications and shared calendars, and they helped build a more robust, cloud-based file sharing system. Those changes enabled us to bring incredible innovation and technology to market quickly."

As a managed IT service provider, (MSP), Presage helps small and medium sizes businesses select, install and maintain their IT infrastructure. Services span from application development, to help desk, to implementing cloud architecture or a combination cloud and on premise for any hybrid strategy. The hybrid cloud strategy can leverage the clients on premise architecture or use Presage's own co-located servers in their secure datacenter.

