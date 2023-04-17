Presage to Present at AACR 2023 - Core CIVO Technology Reveals Unexpected Effects of an Investigational Ubiquitination Inhibitor on Checkpoint Blockade

SEATTLE, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presage Biosciences, a pioneer in translational oncology whose mission is understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment (TME), will present at the Immunology, TME Minisymposium at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2023 Annual Meeting. In an independent study, Presage's innovative multiplexed trackable microdosing platform (CIVO®) was used to introduce an investigational ubiquitin inhibitor (TAK-243) alone and in combination with anti-PD1. The resulting data demonstrated that TAK-243 has potential to increase anti-tumor immunogenicity and prime tumors for response to immune checkpoint inhibition.

The Session (MS.IM01.03 – Immune Checkpoints at Tumor Beds, #3476) is titled "TAK-243 increases tumor immunogenicity enhancing systemic anti-tumor immune response and tumor regression in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition in a syngeneic model of lymphoma" and will be presented live on April 17, 2023 from 3:52pm-4:07pm EST.

"We are excited to showcase these novel findings on the TME and how we have paired CIVO with sophisticated spatial profiling to translate preclinical findings to human disease" said Richard Klinghoffer, Presage's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue our work with fellow innovators in oncology to deliver key translational data early in the clinical development process."

After AACR 2023, Presage Biosciences' CIVO technology will be further showcased at two events:

The 4th Annual International Phase-0/Microdosing Stakeholder Meeting in Boston, MA on April 24 th . Presage is featured speaker, panel moderator and sponsor at this year's event;

on . Presage is featured speaker, panel moderator and sponsor at this year's event; Life Science Innovation Northwest (LSINW) in Seattle, WA on April 25 . LSINW is the Pacific Northwest's largest annual life science conference.

About CIVO

Comparative In Vivo Oncology (CIVO) is Presage's patented platform that enables multiplexed intratumoral microdosing and generation of deep spatial biology insights. Presage's CIVO technology and analysis capabilities are unparalleled at providing insight into drug-exposed areas of the intact tumor microenvironment. Presage is pairing the use of CIVO with molecular profiling technologies in both preclinical and Phase 0 trials in order to inform and de-risk oncology drug development.

About Presage

Presage Biosciences is a translational oncology company dedicated to understanding the complexity of drug response in the tumor microenvironment. Presage partners with oncology-focused pharmaceutical companies through strategic alliances along with other innovators who are at the forefront of spatial biology and oncology drug development. Presage is privately held and based in Seattle. For more information, visit www.presagebio.com.

