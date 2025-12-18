Presaige™ Debuts at CES 2026 with AI Platform That Predicts Content Performance

New patent-pending technology helps creators reduce risk and make smarter creative decisions before content goes live.

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CES 2026 (Creator Space, Central Hall, Booth 17225F) –– Presaige™, a new AI-powered platform launching at CES 2026, is changing how creators, influencers, and marketers decide what content to publish. Instead of relying on instinct, opinion, or costly focus groups, Presaige predicts how images and videos will perform before they go live, helping users reduce risk, save time, and make more effective creative decisions.

From Creative Guesswork to Predictive Intelligence

Too often, performance insights arrive only after content is already live, when it's too late or costly to make changes. Presaige addresses this challenge by objectively scoring images and videos on a 1–10 scale that indicates their likelihood of driving engagement.

Powered by a patent-pending machine learning engine, Presaige analyzes thousands of technical and underlying patterns within an image or video. These patterns, which are impossible for a human to detect, are correlated with real-world engagement outcomes to deliver clear, actionable recommendations. The platform can also indicate when content is optimized and ready to deploy.

Unlike traditional testing methods such as focus groups or rounds of subjective team input, which can take days and cost thousands per asset, Presaige scores in seconds and delivers recommendations in minutes. By removing human bias from the evaluation process, the platform gives creators and marketing and advertising teams a fast, affordable, and more accurate way to decide which content to publish and when to publish it.

AI Designed to Support Better Decision-Making

Presaige is designed to support human creativity, not replace it, giving content creators better information so they can make stronger and more efficient decisions with greater confidence.

"There are measurable patterns inside visual content that consistently correlate with engagement, even if humans can't articulate them," said Mark Littman, CEO and co-founder of Presaige. "Our model is designed to surface those signals quickly and objectively, so creative decisions can be based on data rather than opinion."

Built for Creators, Brands, and Modern Marketing Teams

Presaige is platform-agnostic and designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows. Users can evaluate assets through a web interface, mobile app, or API-based integrations including a plugin for Photoshop, enabling fast A/B comparisons and real-time creative decision-making across social, digital advertising, broadcast, and owned media channels.

Whether used by individual creators refining social posts, brands managing high-volume campaigns, or agencies operating under tight deadlines, Presaige helps teams move forward faster and with greater certainty.

"Teams are still forced to make decisions with limited information," said David Gioiella, co-founder of Presaige. "We built Presaige to give creators better signals, so they can make smarter decisions without removing the human element from the production process."

Presaige will debut at CES 2026 in the Creator Space in Central Hall, Booth 17225F, with live, interactive demonstrations. Attendees can experience real-time content scoring and sign up for a 30-day free trial available exclusively during the show.

ABOUT PRESAIGE™

PRESAIGE™ is a patent-pending AI platform that predicts the effectiveness of visual content before it's published. Built by a cross-disciplinary team with deep experience in visual storytelling, data science, and machine learning, Presaige™ helps creators, marketers, and brands make smarter, faster, and more confident creative decisions. Learn more at www.presaige.ai.

Media Contact

Alex Crabb

Caster Communications

[email protected]

703-655-7458

SOURCE Presaige