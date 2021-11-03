Presale Drops Today 11/3 At Artifactnft.io

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Artifact Technology LLC will be conducting its official presale today November 3, 2021 only at Artifactnft.io. Artifact Technology is excited to present the worlds first physical keychain with electronic display to be minted as an NFT. The NFT that customers receive will be redeemable for one (1) physical Artifact keychain accessory, as well as exclusive membership to the Artifact marketplace where users can connect all their NFT galleries and display directly on the accessory. The membership also comes with the ability to advertise up and coming projects in exchange for cryptocurrency or exclusive NFT's. Prices will be starting at .045 Ethereum for the small version (Type R) 2.4 inch and .07 Ethereum for larger version (Type X) 3.1 inch. Any possible delays in release will be published on twitter @Artifactnft

Artifact Technology physical keychain presale begins today 11/3

