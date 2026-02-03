Presbyterian Healthcare Services Expands Use of GW RhythmX to 200 Primary Care Clinicians in the First Full System Deployment of a Precision Care AI Platform

Pilot program demonstrated clear impact by surfacing critical patient conditions, delivering 17,000 hyper-personalized treatment responses, and reducing hours of manual data hunting for clinicians.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Presbyterian Healthcare Services (PHS) and GW RhythmX today announced the expansion of the RhythmX AI Precision Care Platform to be used by PHS' 200 primary care clinicians. The expansion is part of PHS's broader efforts to address increasing clinical complexity, support high-quality care delivery, and strengthen performance in value-based arrangements.

Within weeks of launching the initial pilot, the platform helped clinicians identify and review over 200 combined HCC and non-HCC conditions across more than 10,000 patient encounters. Clinicians reported that tasks previously requiring extensive manual chart review could be completed in minutes with data presented in a single, consolidated workflow within their Epic EHR. Early feedback emphasized improved visibility into relevant clinical history, payer criteria, social drivers of health and guideline-based recommendations during the visit, enabling clinicians to focus on meaningful patient connections.

"We have patients who drive two hours for a 30-minute visit, and so we have to make every minute count," said Lori Walker, MSN, CNP, Chief Medical Information Officer at PHS. "The GW RhythmX platform gives our clinicians consolidated, critical information at the point of care and an AI assistant that answers patient-specific question personalized to their condition. This helps them navigate growing demands on time and clinical complexity while helping them stay focused on what matters most – the patient. This isn't AI because it's trendy. It's AI that is having a real impact on improving access, elevating quality, and delivering a better experience for our patients and clinicians."

Presbyterian Healthcare Services is one of the largest integrated delivery systems in the Southwest, serving a diverse population across urban and rural communities. The organization has emphasized the importance of reducing administrative burden and ensuring clinicians have the information needed to address key patient health concerns efficiently at each patient visit.

"At Presbyterian we seek solutions that deliver what we call triple value - it must benefit the patient, it must support the clinicians delivering the care, and it must create measurable value for the health system," said Darren Shafer, D.O., President of Presbyterian Medical Group. "When all three intersect, that's when transformation truly occurs. After reviewing various AI solutions, we found RhythmX AI best matched our vision and was most capable of making large-scale impact. Responsible use of AI in healthcare is foundational to where healthcare is going and the RhythmX platform will help support our progress toward better patient care."

"We are honored to support PHS and demonstrate what it means to leverage intelligence that can create meaningful impact at every point of care," said Deepthi Bathina, CEO of GW RhythmX. "This kind of enterprise-wide impact requires far more than AI models. It requires a great user experience that clinicians love, deep integration into clinical workflows, and explainable and transparent AI that builds trust.. We built the RhythmX AI platform to exceed that standard. PHS is showing that when AI intelligence is applied at the right time in the right workflow, it creates true impact for patients, clinicians, and health systems."

Presbyterian Healthcare Services exists to improve the health of patients, members and the communities we serve. Presbyterian is a locally owned, not-for-profit healthcare system of nine hospitals, a statewide health plan and a growing multi-specialty medical group. Founded in New Mexico in 1908, it is the state's largest private employer with more than 13,000 employees.

GW RhythmX is revolutionizing healthcare through connected, AI-native intelligence that unites clinical insight, patient engagement, and system-wide care orchestration. The company combines market-leading AI precision care technology with extensive trusted patient engagement leadership to help health systems deliver the right care, at the right time, through the right clinician and channel. Its solutions are deployed across more than 150 health systems, touching more than 85M patients including 8M U.S. military veterans. The company's award-winning solutions were recognized again in 2024 by KLAS Research, Fierce Healthcare, and AVIA Marketplace. A SymphonyAI Group company, GW RhythmX leverages various firm assets, including $1B+ in R&D investment, longitudinal data related to 300 million patients, 4.4 billion total annual claims, and 1.8 million healthcare professionals at more than 3,000 facilities globally.

