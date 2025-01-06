PRESCA Forms to Unite Safety Councils and Lead the Energy Industry in Safety Excellence

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Petrochemical, Refining, and Energy Safety Council Association (PRESCA) proudly announces its formation as a Texas-based non-profit organization. PRESCA unites safety councils and industry representatives to ensure quality, integrity, and reciprocity in training, elevate safety standards, and foster collaboration across the energy sector.

The nation's top providers of contractor safety training nationwide, the Health and Safety Council (HASC), the Industrial Safety Training Council (ISTC), with Industry Advisors, including the Industry Business Roundtable (IBR), and the Golden Triangle Business Roundtable (GTBR), are proud to partner with PRESCA to represent the contractor and owner voices of industry. Additional collaborators in PRESCA's formation include HASC Colorado, HASC Mid-Coast, HASC Louisiana, HASC Texas City, Safety Council of East Texas, Three Rivers Manufacturing Association, West Texas Safety Training Center, Utah Safety Council, Montana Safety Services Council, and Frank Phillips College. PRESCA aims to continue its growth by welcoming the addition of other like-minded safety councils.

With a mission to lead the industry in safety through reciprocity, integrity, and collaboration, PRESCA is uniquely positioned to address the evolving challenges of the petrochemical, refining, and energy sectors. At its inception, PRESCA represents safety councils that deliver the largest volume of training courses to industry.

"PRESCA reflects our industry's commitment to collaboration and continuous improvement," said Bobby Tupper, President & CEO of ISTC. "By leveraging synergies among contractors and owners, we are building a foundation of trust and reciprocity."

Through collaborative forums and innovative offerings, PRESCA will promote and uphold strict accreditation guidelines and auditing practices to protect the integrity of training delivery. Additionally, PRESCA's accreditation exceeds standard auditing practices by encompassing PSM, site-specific, and general safety courses offered in-person and online by live proctors, ensuring legally sound record retention.

"PRESCA's formation marks a significant milestone in our industry's journey towards safety excellence. By uniting safety councils across the nation, we are fostering a synergy that transcends regional boundaries, elevates safety and integrity standards industry-wide and strengthens our commitment to safety in Louisiana," said Sarita Scheufens, President of HASC Louisiana.

The most widely accepted reciprocal PSM course nationwide, Safety Essentials, is exclusively represented by PRESCA. Developed in response to industry demand, this foundational course provides a streamlined approach to PSM compliance while ensuring integrity in its delivery options. By uniting industry leaders with a shared purpose, PRESCA aims to optimize operational performance and drive meaningful progress toward a safer, more resilient future.

"The establishment of PRESCA represents a pivotal step forward in unifying our industry's approach to safety," said Russell Klinegardner, President & CEO of HASC. "This organization enables us to address evolving safety challenges with integrity and innovation."

Key Objectives and Offerings:

Reciprocity and Collaboration: PRESCA champions the exchange of best practices and fosters alignment between contractors and owners to streamline safety protocols and enhance compliance.

PRESCA champions the exchange of best practices and fosters alignment between contractors and owners to streamline safety protocols and enhance compliance. Industry-Leading Programs: With initiatives like Safety Essentials, widely recognized as the premier PSM-required contractor orientation training, PRESCA provides industry-specific solutions designed to improve workforce preparedness and safety performance. As the accrediting organization for reciprocal safety training, PRESCA promotes Safety Essentials, the only PSM course supported by the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) and the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA), among other nationally recognized organizations.

With initiatives like Safety Essentials, widely recognized as the premier PSM-required contractor orientation training, PRESCA provides industry-specific solutions designed to improve workforce preparedness and safety performance. As the accrediting organization for reciprocal safety training, PRESCA promotes Safety Essentials, the only PSM course supported by the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA) and the Voluntary Protection Programs Participants' Association (VPPPA), among other nationally recognized organizations. Innovation and Integrity: PRESCA is committed to driving continuous improvement through rigorous accreditation processes and forward-thinking approaches tailored to the sector's needs ensuring consistency and integrity in reciprocal safety training.

By integrating diverse perspectives, PRESCA ensures a comprehensive and balanced approach to addressing safety challenges. As a collaborative network of safety councils, it unites stakeholders to create meaningful progress and ensure a safer, more resilient future for the energy industry.

For more information about PRESCA and its mission, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Petrochemical, Refining, and Energy Safety Council Association