Preschool Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% from 2021 to 2026, the adoption of online preschool services to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preschool market size in India is estimated to grow by USD 957.86 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.57% during the forecast period. The adoption of online preschool is observed to be a major trend in the market supporting the growth of the preschool market in India. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in India, many parents restrict preschool education for their children to prevent them from being infected. Due to this reason, many preschool vendors in India adopt online preschool services for children to ensure they are not deprived of their early education. Online preschool services also include special programs for the children to encourage their curricular activities and enhance their understanding level. The classes are a consolidation of conceptual and co-curricular activities. They aim at fostering the overall development of the children. In 2021, vendors offering online preschool services are expected to witness gradual business growth, which eventually leads to mass enrollments of children during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Preschool Market in India 2022-2026

What's New?

Recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - The company offers preschool programs such as FirstCry intellitots preschool toddlers program, which includes fine motor skills development, gross motor skills development, and personal, socio-emotional, and cognitive skills development.

EuroKids International Pvt Ltd. - The company offers preschool services, such as age-appropriate skill development, live classes, advanced teacher connectivity, continued brain development, active parent participation, app-integrated hands-on activity kits, social connections and collective learning, and fun and interactive live sessions.

Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd. - The company offers preschool programs, such as toddler, pre-K, K 1, and K 2. These programs' design is based on the fundamental understanding, that a child's brain undergoes extraordinary development in the first six years of life.

Preschool Market in India - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on the area (urban and rural) and age group (children aged 3-6 years and children aged below 3 years).

The market share growth by the urban segment will be significant during the forecast period. The penetration rate of playschools in tier 2 and tier 3 cities will increase during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the growing awareness among parents about the importance of early childhood education and the rise in the number of dual-income households.

Preschool Market in India – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing participation of women in the labor force is a significant factor driving the preschool market size growth in India . This can be attributed to factors such as a rapid transition in the societal mindset, a rise in female education, the availability of employment opportunities, and the constructive measures undertaken by the Government of India . Challenges like the increasing health expenditure, childcare costs, consumption expenditure, and inflation rate have driven women to join the labor force to support the rising household expenses. Hence, the participation rate of women in the labor force has increased, consequently fueling the preschool market growth in India .

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The growth in the cost of raising children is a major challenge impeding the preschool market growth in India during the forecast period. The cost of raising children has increased, resulting in parents having to spend a large portion of their income on providing their children with necessities. The cost of raising a child exceeds the major household expenses like housing, college fees, transportation, and food in many Indian families, which acts as a major challenge, especially for low-income families. One of the reasons for the decline in the birth rate in India is the increasing cost of childcare. The consistent decline in the fertility rate has a negative impact on the overall growth rate of the economy. Hence, such factors can impact the revenue of the country's preschool market.

What are the key data covered in this Preschool Market in India report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the preschool market in India between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the preschool market in India and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the preschool market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the preschool market in India vendors

Preschool Market in India Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.57% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 957.86 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.40 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Brainbees Solutions Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, SK Educations Pvt Ltd., Sebille Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt Ltd., Tree House Education And Accessories Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

