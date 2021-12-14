Preschool Market in India to Record 5.20% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 |EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd - One of the Leading Companies offers Daycare Services for Infants & other Kids |Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd., Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd., Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd., WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Area (urban and rural) and Age-group (children aged 3-6 years and children aged below 3 years).

Area (urban and rural) and Age-group (children aged 3-6 years and children aged below 3 years). Geography: India

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Preschool Market in India is expected to increase by USD 735.13 Million from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 8%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The Preschool Market in India is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd- The company offers multi-level activity, future training, and others.

EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd- In the key service offering, the company daycare services for infants and other kinds

In the key service offering, the company daycare services for infants and other kinds Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd-The key services of the company daycare, infant care, and home-based learning setups

Revenue Generating Segment Outlook

The preschool market share growth in India by the urban segment will be significant during the forecast period. The greater penetration of branded preschools in tier 1 and tier 2 cities, coupled with the rising income of the population in urban areas, has helped in increasing the demand for preschools from urban areas. The penetration of playschools is rapidly growing in these cities owing to the transformation in the Indian education sector, attributable to the infrastructural developments due to government initiatives such as the Smart City mission.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Preschool Market in India Driver :

Increasing participation of women in the labor force:

The increasing participation of women in the labor force is one of the significant factors driving the preschool market size growth in India. The rapid transition in the societal mindset, rise in female education, and availability of employment opportunities have encouraged greater female participation in the labor force. Constructive measures undertaken by the Government of India have also played a crucial role in boosting the female employment rate and reducing gender disparity. The increasing health expenditure, childcare cost, consumption expenditure, and inflation rate have driven women to join the labor force to support the rising household expenses.

Preschool Market in India Market Trend :

Adoption of online preschool services:

The adoption of online preschool services is another major factor supporting the preschool market in India. Since the number of COVID-19 cases in India is still increasing, many parents are restricting preschool education for their children to prevent them from being infected. For this reason, many preschool vendors in India are adopting online preschool services for children to ensure that they are not deprived of their early education. Vendors are also inducing online preschool services with special programs for the children to encourage their curricular activities and enhance their understanding level.

Preschool Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 735.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Best Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., EuroKids International Pvt. Ltd. , Founding Years Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Globetrotters Kids, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., SHEMROCK Group of Preschools, Smartkidz Educare India Pvt. Ltd. , Tree House Education & Accessories Ltd. , WeCare Learning Pvt. Ltd., and Zee Learn Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

