Preschool or childcare market size in China will grow by USD 7,738.18 million between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by rising demand for sustained enrollment - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The preschool or childcare market in China is set to grow by USD 7,738.18 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 11.22% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for sustained enrollment. The Chinese government does not facilitate subsidized education in preschools or kindergartens. However, there has been a rise in demand for preschool education in the country. The increase in disposable income has created a demand for preschool services in China. This has encouraged many local and international players to invest in this market and tap the growth potential. Vendors are opening new branches to capture market share and remain competitive in the market. All these factors drive the growth of the preschool or childcare market in China. Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled China Preschool or Childcare Market 2023-2027

Preschool Or Childcare Market in China 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Key Trend – The growing number of dual-income households is identified as the key trend in the market. China has witnessed a considerable increase in the number of working women in recent years. According to the World Bank Group, in 2020, women constituted almost 43.71% of the labor force in China . Women in the country are moving from tier-2 cities to tier-1 cities seeking better opportunities. The rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households. This is increasing the spending capacity of people, which has enhanced the number of student enrollments. In addition, parents in China are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of sending children to preschools for learning activities. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market.

– The growing number of dual-income households is identified as the key trend in the market. has witnessed a considerable increase in the number of working women in recent years. According to the World Bank Group, in 2020, women constituted almost 43.71% of the labor force in . Women in the country are moving from tier-2 cities to tier-1 cities seeking better opportunities. The rise in the number of working women has increased the number of dual-income households. This is increasing the spending capacity of people, which has enhanced the number of student enrollments. In addition, parents in are becoming increasingly aware of the benefits of sending children to preschools for learning activities. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market. Major Challenge – The increased cost of raising children will challenge the growth of the market. The cost of raising a child in China is significantly higher than in the US and Japan . The high expense of child-raising has drastically reduced birth rates in the country. The increase in education fees discourages many parents to enroll their children in preschools or childcare centers. Such factors are negatively affecting the growth of the market in focus.

Preschool or Childcare Market in China 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The preschool or childcare market in China is segmented by service (full-time preschool or childcare and on-demand preschool or childcare), age group (children aged below 3 years, children aged between 3 and 6 years), and ownership (public preschool or childcare and private preschool or childcare).

The market growth in the full-time preschool or childcare segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many parents in China are becoming aware of the importance of full-time preschools, as they help in shaping up personalities of their children better than on-demand preschools. In addition, various vendors in the preschool or childcare market in China offer services with several facilities that focus on learning as well as the overall personality development of children. These factors drive the growth of the segment.

The report comprises of various segments as well as analysis of the trends and factors that are playing a substantial role in the market

The preschool or childcare market in China covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

3e International School - The company offers child-initiated dual language activities for children.

- The company offers child-initiated dual language activities for children. Beanstalk Education Group - The company offers solutions for preschool or childcare, providing young learners with a well-rounded international education that integrates Chinese and Western educational philosophies, cultural elements, and best practices.

- The company offers solutions for preschool or childcare, providing young learners with a well-rounded international education that integrates Chinese and Western educational philosophies, cultural elements, and best practices. Canadian International School of Beijing - The company offers preschool experimental activities, food offerings, libraries, online resources, and smart card entries.

- The company offers preschool experimental activities, food offerings, libraries, online resources, and smart card entries. Crestar Education Group - The company offers solutions for preschool or childcare, which include dance, speech and drama, language, music, art, abacus, math, and Chinese language tuition.

- The company offers solutions for preschool or childcare, which include dance, speech and drama, language, music, art, abacus, math, and Chinese language tuition. Etonkids International Educational Group

Fortune Kindergarten

Golden Apple Education Investment Group Co. Ltd

Ivy Education Group

Montessori School of Shanghai

Muffys International Kindergarten

Noah Education Holdings Ltd.

RYB Education Inc.

Shanghai American School

Soong Ching Ling School

The International Montessori School

Yew Chung International School of Shanghai

Preschool or Childcare Market in China Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7,738.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.06 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3e International School, Beanstalk Education Group, Canadian International School of Beijing, Crestar Education Group, Etonkids International Educational Group, Fortune Kindergarten, Golden Apple Education Investment Group Co. Ltd, Ivy Education Group, Montessori School of Shanghai, Muffys International Kindergarten, Noah Education Holdings Ltd., RYB Education Inc., Shanghai American School, Soong Ching Ling School, The International Montessori School, and Yew Chung International School of Shanghai Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

