Prescience Point Capital Management Issues a Negative Update on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH)

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescience Point Capital Management ("Prescience Point"), a private investment manager that focuses on investigations of public companies, published a negative follow-up report today supporting its short position on Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a maker of microinverter systems for residential and commercial use based in Petaluma, CA.

Since the release of its initial report on Enphase, Prescience Point has identified numerous additional red flags which further call into question the reliability of the company's financial statements. Prescience Point continues to believe that Enphase shares are currently worth about $1.00 on a fundamental basis.

Prescience Point has a short position in Enphase and stands to benefit if its share price falls.

Prescience Point Capital Management is a private investment manager that employs forensic investigative techniques to unearth significant mispricings in global markets. The firm specializes in extensive investigations of difficult-to-analyze public companies in order to uncover significant elements of the business that have been overlooked or ignored by others. Their publicly-available research focuses on exposing corporate wrongdoing and has been followed by resignations of auditors, CEOs and CFOs, earnings restatements, SEC investigations and stock delistings.

Prescience Point manages private funds on behalf of clients and principals and takes positions both long and short in support of their research. The firm invests across a broad set of equities that they believe have abnormally large disparities between what their underlying businesses are intrinsically worth and what their securities sell for.

The firm was founded by investor Eiad Asbahi in 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA. Prescience Point Capital Management is a registered investment advisor with the State of Louisiana a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CRD number 152721. For updates follow Prescience Point on Twitter @PresciencePoint

THIS RELEASE EXPRESSES SOLELY PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT'S OPINIONS. Use Prescience Point's research opinions at your own risk. This is not investment advice nor should it be construed as such. You should do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions with respect to the securities covered herein. Forward-looking statement and projections are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and involve many risks (known and unknown) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. You should assume we have a short interest in Enphase Energy stock and therefore stand to realize significant gains in the event that the price of such instrument declines. Please refer to our full disclaimer located on the last page of our research report (linked herein).

