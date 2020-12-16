Prescience Point Capital Management Raises Price Target on MiMedx Group to $31 Per Share

BATON ROUGE, La., Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescience Point Capital Management, a research-focused, catalyst-driven investment firm, today announced it has issued new research on MiMedx Group Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG), raising the price target on the leading advanced wound care and therapeutic biologics company to $31 per share. Prescience Point is one of the company's largest shareholders, owning 9 million or approximately 6.5% of the fully-diluted common stock of MiMedx.

Over the past six months, Prescience Point has conducted an in-depth analysis of MiMedx's Amniofix injectable product, which is currently in Phase 2b trials for knee osteoarthritis ("knee OA"), as well as Phase 3 trials for plantar fasciitis and Achillles tendonitis. Following the extensive analysis, which included a comprehensive review of the knee OA and osteoarthritis market, an analysis of clinical data, an analysis of competing treatment options, and conversations with dozens of physicians and patients who have used and been treated with the product, Prescience Point has concluded that Amniofix will be a game-changing treatment for knee OA and other musculoskeletal ailments, which will generate billions of dollars in annual sales for MiMedx.

Prescience Point's research indicates that Amniofix is a far superior treatment for knee OA than the few FDA approved treatments now available for the 20 million people in the U.S. who suffer from this chronic and debilitating condition. Prescience Point's research also indicates that Amniofix is a highly effective treatment for a variety of other musculoskeletal ailments including plantar fasciitis, shoulder osteoarthritis, and ankle osteoarthritis.

Based on the findings of its research, Prescience Point believes that the FDA will approve Amniofix for knee OA and multiple other indications beyond knee OA. Prescience Point also believes that the RMAT designation that the FDA granted to Amniofix could open the door for MiMedx to receive early approval after its Phase 2b knee OA trial, as the FDA can and often does approve fast track treatments following a successful Phase 2 trial.

"Although MiMedx's share price has increased by more than 200% since we published our initial report in January 2019, its shares are still trading at just a fraction of their fair value." said Eiad Asbahi, Founder and Managing Partner of Prescience Point. "We believe that MiMedx's wound care business by itself is worth at least $8 per share. This means that investors who purchase MiMedx shares today are buying the wound care business at a substantial discount and, on top of this, are receiving Amniofix, an asset that we believe is worth multi-billions of dollars, essentially for free."

To view the full research report, please click here: MiMedx Group, Inc. Raising our price target to $31 on increased optimism over MDXG's Amniofix injectable product.

About Prescience Point

Prescience Point Capital Management is a research-focused, catalyst-driven investment firm that seeks to earn superior risk-adjusted returns uncorrelated to the broader market. Unlike traditional investment strategies, we are unconstrained and can opportunistically invest globally, across asset classes, industry verticals and capital structures. Whether investing in misunderstood distressed assets, creating value through shareholder activism, or uncovering fraud, we seek to capitalize on opportunities that others miss or fall outside the rigid mandates of most investment firms. Our uniqueness resides in our unconventional thinking, deep research, intellectual curiosity and willingness to go against the prevailing wisdom.

The firm was founded by investor Eiad Asbahi in 2009 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA. Prescience Point Capital Management is a registered investment advisor with the State of Louisiana. For updates follow Prescience Point on Twitter @PresciencePoint

Disclaimer

THIS RELEASE EXPRESSES SOLELY PRESCIENCE POINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT'S OPINIONS. Use Prescience Point's research opinions at your own risk. This is not investment advice nor should it be construed as such. You should do your own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions with respect to the securities covered herein. Forward-looking statement and projections are inherently susceptible to uncertainty and involve many risks (known and unknown) that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Please refer to our full disclaimer located on the last page of our research report (linked herein).

Prescience Investment Group, LLC is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, CRD number 152721.

SOURCE Prescience Point Capital Management

Related Links

http://www.presciencepoint.com

