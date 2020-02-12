Prescient Advisory Announces Recent Appointments to the Senior Team

LONDON, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the recent appointment of two new senior members, Kevin Baruzzi and Dr. Arun R. Shrivats, to its Advisory business. They join our specialist team focused on helping clients develop and commercialize assets and brands that resonate in the market and differentiate from the competition.

Prescient Advisory hires two new senior members to its fast-growing business

Kevin joins as the Managing Director of our newly opened Boston office. He earned his BSc in neuroscience and economics from Brown University and has since worked in life sciences and biopharma strategy consulting, spending the better part of the last decade at ClearView Healthcare Partners. Kevin's areas of expertise and experience include opportunity assessment, disease area and indication prioritization, clinical development strategy, target product profile design, life cycle management and competitive strategy.

Arun is an Associate Director based in our San Francisco office. He earned his PhD in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and his BASc in engineering science from the University of Toronto. Prior to joining Prescient, Arun was an Engagement Manager at L.E.K. Consulting following a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University's Wyss Institute. Arun's areas of expertise and experience include portfolio valuation and prioritization, forecasting, competitive positioning, market access strategies, launch planning and commercial scale-up.

"After a very exciting and successful 2019 for Prescient Advisory, we are delighted to welcome Kevin and Arun to our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, Senior Vice President and Head of Prescient Advisory. "Their expertise and experience perfectly align with our vision of what makes a valuable advisor in our space. They are passionate about bringing innovative medicines to market, have the expertise required to bridge clinical and commercial strategy and have years of experience operating within high-performing consultancy environments."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Advisory team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

At Prescient, science is at the core of everything we do. We are a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner that specializes in turning the science of molecules into optimal patient outcomes and client value. Across therapeutic areas, we help develop winning strategies. When companies partner with us, a molecule in their hands has greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Prescient Advisory, a Prescient Healthcare Group business, helps biopharmaceutical clients create clinical and commercial strategies that deliver differentiated and valuable brands. We support the development and execution of asset strategy and brand plans by framing the sweet spot for your product, shaping your strategic decision making and activating your functional and regional strategies.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

