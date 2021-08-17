Prescient Announces a Recent Appointment to Its Senior Team

LONDON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner, announces the recent appointment of Dr. Gerald Dunstan to lead the company's strategic planning and transformation and change management

Gerald joins Prescient as the Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) based out of our London office. He is a molecular biologist by training and completed his PhD in antimicrobial drug discovery under the highly regarded Glaxo Scholarship Program. After several years of working across drug discovery and development in Europe and North America, Gerald transitioned to the world of management consulting, where he honed his skills in both developing and executing strategy and driving transformational change. He has spent the last 20 years working exclusively within the healthcare and life sciences sectors, including leading practices at McKinsey & Company and KPMG, serving clients across the value chain encompassing R&D strategy, clinical development strategy, portfolio strategy, medical affairs strategy and value and access strategy. At Prescient, Gerald will lead the charge in shaping and executing our ambitious growth plan to deliver on our vision and mission.

"As we continue to evolve and diversify the role Prescient plays in helping clients develop, launch and market medicines, it's critical that we invest in and shape our business so each of our Centers of Excellence, regional offices and support functions can work seamlessly together to deliver both optimal value to our clients and rewarding career opportunities for our employees," says Jamie Denison-Pender, CEO. "Gerald's background, character and belief system couldn't be more suited for this critical role. The combination of his scientific background, industry expertise, consulting pedigree and change management experience will allow him to identify and understand the needs of our team, our clients and our shareholders. He fully buys into our vision, is excited by our growth story to date and has the people skills required to take us all on the journey. Our growth strategy couldn't be in a safer pair of hands."

About Prescient

Prescient is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with six offices across three continents. Our team of more than 300 experts' partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise. For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

