Prescient Announces Recent Appointments to Its Senior Advisory Team and the Opening of Its 10th Location

Prescient hires two new senior members and opens a new office in Barcelona.

LONDON, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the recent appointments of Dr. Olga Fidalgo González and Claudio Jouanneau as leaders in its Advisory business. Prescient has also expanded its global footprint with a new office in Barcelona.

Olga is an Associate Vice President in our Advisory business. She is a medical doctor, with a master's degree in medicine of the pharmaceutical industry from the Autonomous University of Barcelona, and has completed the IESE Management Development Program and ESADE Leadership and Marketing Master. She has more than 30 years' experience working in the pharmaceutical industry in both large multinational and medium-sized companies such as Sanofi, Lundbeck and Ferrer, as well as at the consultancy firm KPMG, where she held various leadership positions. She has deep experience at international level across the whole pharmaceutical value chain in multiple therapy areas. At Prescient, Olga is responsible for championing the development of the Barcelona-based Advisory team, contributing to growing our European Advisory business and supporting our clients to address their strategic and operational challenges.

Claudio is a Director in our Advisory business. Since earning his MBA from the IESE Business School and a double BSc degree in chemical and mechanical engineering from the IQS School of Engineering (Universitat Ramon Llull), Claudio has spent his career in consulting roles at various firms including IQVIA and two of the 'Big Four' professional services firms. He has led and delivered strategy consulting projects across multiple therapy areas, especially in the fields of commercial strategy, commercial excellence/SFE, portfolio strategy, life cycle management, corporate strategy, M&A and market access strategy. At Prescient, Claudio is responsible for building our Spanish Advisory team and supporting the growth of our European Advisory business.

"As we continue to expand our presence and bring the best of product strategy advisory to biopharma clients, we are delighted to welcome Olga and Claudio as leaders in our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Luke Solon, Vice President and Head of European Advisory at Prescient. "Their combination of industry expertise, strategic advisory skills and scientific depth make them the perfect fit for Prescient as we bring a combination of deep consulting expertise, direct industry experience and scientific understanding together to partner with our clients and deliver impact."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Advisory team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in ten cities across three continents. Our team of more than 500 experts partners with 27 of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies, fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

