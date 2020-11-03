Prescient Announces Recent Appointments to Its Senior Team

LONDON, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner, announces the recent appointment of three new senior members: Gordon Gochenauer, Dr. Priya Kar and Dr. Cameron Mackenzie. They join the existing leadership team, which shapes the competitive strategies of Prescient's clients through dynamic decision support.

Gordon joins Prescient with more than 15 years of dedicated oncology experience in market research and competitive intelligence. He has an MBA in market and strategy from Carnegie Mellon University and a BA in biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining Prescient, he led teams and projects at Kantar Health, AlphaImpactRx (now part of IQVIA) and Psyma International across the development timeline, including competitive intelligence, licensing and BD assessments, market landscapes, tracking studies, pricing and market access studies, and strategic workshops. At Prescient, Gordon is responsible for expanding our company's presence in the Philadelphia and New Jersey areas and for supporting team professional development.

Priya joins Prescient with more than 15 years of healthcare experience, particularly in the realm of commercial and clinical insights and strategy development. She earned her PhD in molecular biology from the New Jersey Medical School and her MBA in pharmaceutical management and marketing from Rutgers Business School. Prior to joining Prescient, she served as a subject matter expert and trusted client advisor. Priya has co-authored several peer-reviewed scientific articles and industry-relevant white papers. At Prescient, Priya is responsible for driving growth within our Intelligence & Insight business, managing key business accounts and providing strategic leadership.

Cameron joins Prescient with 15 years of experience in the pharma and biotech industries. He spent his early career working in R&D and manufacturing at established companies before joining a start-up to lead the development, launch and global sales of a novel product. He holds a PhD in biophysical chemistry from the University of Glasgow, an MSc in chemistry from the University of Strathclyde and an MBA from Strathclyde Business School. At Prescient, Cameron is responsible for leading high-quality engagements with new and existing clients and applying his knowledge and experience to answer their strategic business questions.

"Clients partner with Prescient to understand the situation analysis, which impacts critical success factors underpinning their clinical and commercialization strategies, thus ensuring the product's value proposition is differentiated and resonates with key market stakeholders," says Dr. Rakesh Verma, Prescient's President. "Gordon, Priya and Cameron bring extensive experience and deep-rooted expertise to support pharma cross-functional teams throughout the product life cycle in their decision making at critical inflection points."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient senior team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

At Prescient, science is at the core of everything we do. We are a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner that specializes in turning the science of molecules into optimal patient outcomes and client value. Across therapeutic areas, we help develop winning strategies. When companies partner with us, a molecule in their hands has greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

