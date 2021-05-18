Prescient Announces Recent Appointments to Its Senior Team

LONDON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner, has announced the recent appointment of two new senior members: Dr. John Crowley and Sugandh Sharma. They join the existing leadership team, which shapes the competitive strategies of Prescient's clients through dynamic decision support.

John is a Director in Prescient's Intelligence & Insight business. He earned his PhD in neuroscience from UMass Medical School and his BS in biochemistry from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. He has 10 years of experience in disease landscape analysis, market research and forecasting. Before joining Prescient, John led analyst teams at Decision Resources Group, covering rare diseases in the neurology, immunology and hematology spaces, as well as infectious diseases. At Prescient, John is responsible for driving the growth of the Intelligence & Insight team by ensuring engagements are of high quality, increasing Prescient's expertise in the Boston area and supporting the team's professional development.

Sugandh is a Senior Director in Prescient's Intelligence & Insight business. She holds an MS in biotechnology and has over 14 years of experience in setting up new businesses and delivering strong commercial performance and growth in the healthcare consulting, research and intelligence sectors. In her previous roles, Sugandh has led multiple engagements with biopharmaceutical and healthcare companies in the commercial strategy, market access and research and intelligence domains across various disease segments. At Prescient, Sugandh is responsible for driving growth within the Intelligence & Insight business by developing successful engagements with clients and coaching teams to deliver high-quality insights and impact.

"Our clients partner with Prescient to maximize their products' clinical and commercial differentiation and deliver maximum value to all key stakeholders. We support pharma's cross-functional development and commercial teams throughout the product life cycle, and help them make confident decisions at critical inflection points that are underpinned by dynamic market insights and robust science," says Dr Rakesh Verma, Prescient's President. "John and Sugandh bring extensive pharma consulting experience and deep-rooted scientific expertise to support pharma's development and commercial teams in delivering meaningfully differentiated medicinal products that meet stakeholders' needs."

About Prescient

Prescient is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with six offices across three continents. Our team of more than 250 experts' partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotech's, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise. For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

