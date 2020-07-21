Prescient Announces Recent Appointments to the Advisory Senior Team

LONDON, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the recent appointment of two new senior members, Peter Donachie and Dr. Haroon Khan, to its Advisory business. They join our specialist team focused on helping clients develop and commercialize assets and brands that resonate in the market and differentiate from the competition.

Prescient Hires Two to the Senior Advisory Team

Peter joins as a Director in our London office. After earning a degree in life sciences, he gained a first-class Master's degree in business at Edinburgh Napier University and a postgraduate qualification in health economics at Aberdeen University. He brings experience in drug development and commercialization from his CRO and biopharmaceutical leadership roles at Charles River Laboratories, Kyowa Kirin and Ablynx NV. Peter's advisory expertise includes commercial launch strategy, R&D portfolio and project management, pricing and market access, competitive strategy and opportunity assessment across various therapeutic areas.

Haroon joins as an Associate Director in our London office. He holds a doctorate in biochemical engineering from University College London, where he also gives guest lectures on the financial assessment and valuation of biotech start-ups. He brings experience in supporting value creation within global pharma and healthcare deals from his time in PwC's M&A Advisory practice. He joined PwC from PharmaVentures, a corporate advisory firm focused on the life sciences sector, where he worked on a wide range of transactions covering different disease areas and product types. Haroon's advisory expertise includes corporate strategy synthesis, product valuation and business development.

"As we continue to expand our presence and bring the best of product strategy advisory to biopharma clients, we are delighted to welcome Peter and Haroon to our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, Vice President and Head of Prescient Advisory. "Their combination of scientific expertise with commercial savviness and biopharma experience with core consultancy skills makes them an invaluable asset to the Advisory team as we bring expertise, experience and evidence together to partner with our clients to co-create winning strategies."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Advisory team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

At Prescient, science is at the core of everything we do. We are a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner that specializes in turning the science of molecules into optimal patient outcomes and client value. Across therapeutic areas, we help develop winning strategies. When companies partner with us, a molecule in their hands has greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Prescient Advisory, a Prescient Healthcare Group business, helps biopharmaceutical clients create clinical and commercial strategies that deliver differentiated and valuable brands. We support the development and execution of asset strategy and brand plans by framing the sweet spot for your product, shaping your strategic decision making and activating your functional and regional strategies.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

Contact:

Christina Maffei

+1 908 342 3556

[email protected]

SOURCE Prescient Healthcare Group