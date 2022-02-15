Prescient Announces Recent Appointments to the Senior Team

LONDON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the recent appointments of Shirin Ahmed, Dr. Erica Carlisle and Dr. Christian Wasmer as leaders in its Advisory business, which helps biopharma clients develop and commercialize assets and brands that resonate in the market and differentiate from the competition.

Shirin is an Associate Vice President of Real-World Evidence and Medical Affairs Excellence. As well as holding an MBA, she is an epidemiologist by training and has spent 20 years at various large pharmaceutical companies; her most recent position was with Merck Medical Affairs, leading on strategy and execution for its oncology franchise. She is an industry expert in real-world evidence generation, portfolio strategy, medical affairs and drug safety, and has deep scientific expertise in oncology and infectious diseases. She is also skilled in organizational redesign, change management and operational excellence. At Prescient, Shirin is responsible for growing our global Advisory business, specifically in evidence generation beyond clinical trials and medical affairs.

Erica is a Vice President and Head of Advisory for the US at Prescient. She has over 15 years of experience in healthcare consulting and biotechnology, including eight years at the Boston Consulting Group, where she served as the North America topic leader for biopharma launches. Prior to joining Prescient, Erica was a Vice President at Zymergen, a synthetic biology company, where she led on strategy and managed technical delivery teams. She specializes in biopharma strategy and has experience across many therapeutic areas. Erica earned her PhD in cognitive psychology from Princeton University and her MBA from MIT Sloan. At Prescient, Erica focuses on uncovering and understanding the drivers of decision making and translating them into actionable recommendations for clients.

Christian is a Director and Head of Advisory for our Munich-based office. After studying physics and completing his PhD in molecular biology at ETH Zurich, he worked as a research associate at Harvard Medical School for three years. Christian then developed his career working in consulting roles at BCG, Syneos Health and Trinity Life Sciences. Most recently, his work has focused on helping biopharma companies prepare for the commercial launches of novel therapies in Europe. He is skilled in working with cross-functional teams and in leveraging his experience in commercial, medical affairs and market access. Christian has extensive experience across therapeutic areas, with a focus on rare diseases and novel technology platforms, including cell and gene therapies. At Prescient, Christian is responsible for building our German Advisory team to support the growth of our European business.

"As we continue to expand our presence and bring the best of product strategy advisory to biopharma clients, we are delighted to welcome Shirin, Erica and Christian as leaders in our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, President and Head of Prescient Advisory. "Their combination of industry expertise, strategic advisory skills and scientific depth make them invaluable assets for the Advisory team as we bring expertise, experience and evidence together to partner with our clients and deliver impact."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Advisory team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in eight cities across three continents. Our team of more than 400 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

