Prescient Announces Recent Senior Appointments to Its Medical Team.

Prescient hires three new senior members to support its growing Medical Center of Excellence.

LONDON, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the recent appointments of Navi Singh Parmar, Michaela Scheiner, and Dr. Sanam Sikander-Rehman as leaders in Prescient Medical.

Navi Singh Parmar is a Director at Prescient. He has an MPH in health management and policy from Drexel University and worked for eight years in healthcare management consulting at Deloitte. His subject matter expertise on value-based care and population health strategy across the healthcare ecosystem brings payers, providers and pharma together to improve the accessibility, quality and cost-effectiveness of care. At Prescient, Navi assists both Commercial and Medical clients to solve strategic challenges across various therapeutic areas.

Michaela Scheiner is a Director at Prescient. She earned her MPharm at the UCL School of Pharmacy and an MBA from the International University of Applied Sciences in Germany. She has over 17 years of pharmaceutical industry and consulting experience, predominantly within medical affairs, working across a range of products, therapeutic areas and indications. Michaela has successfully supported medical education, strategy and information, functional design and medical governance projects. At Prescient, Michaela is focused on the growth of our European business and our presence in Germany.

Dr. Sanam Sikander-Rehman is a Director at Prescient. She earned her PhD in clinical neuroscience from the University of Oxford and her BSc in anatomy from the University of Glasgow. Prior to joining Prescient, she was an Associate Director at IQVIA, where she generated real-world evidence via mixed methodologies to deliver disease-area- and product-focused strategies and built the RWS Genomics offering, leveraging her expertise in health informatics and precision medicine. At Prescient, Sanam helps our clients address their most pressing strategic needs by drawing on her strengths in real-world evidence planning and generation.

"As we continue to expand our presence and bring the best of medically focused strategy consulting to biopharma clients, we are delighted to welcome Navi, Michaela and Sanam as leaders in our rapidly growing team," said Dr. Luke Solon, Prescient's Global Head of Medical. "They each bring different skills and capabilities, combining industry expertise, strategic advisory skills and scientific knowledge, making them a perfect fit for Prescient. We look forward to introducing them to our current and future clients!"

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support, product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by elucidating the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in ten cities across three continents. Our team of more than 500 expert partners with 27 of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies, fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 70% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

