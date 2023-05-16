Prescient Appoints Three New Members to its Board of Directors

Dr. Erica Carlisle, Dr. Paul Harney and Swati Anand Kkatyal join the Prescient Board of Directors, bringing years of experience and leadership to help shape and drive Prescient's global mission.

LONDON, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group, a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, has announced the appointment of three new members to its Board of Directors: Dr. Erica Carlisle, Dr. Paul Harney and Swati Anand Kkatyal join the board to help shape and drive Prescient's global mission.

Erica is the Head of our Global Commercial Practice. She joined us in 2022 and is based in our San Mateo office. She earned her PhD in cognitive psychology from Princeton University and her MBA from MIT Sloan. She has 20 years of experience in healthcare consulting and biotechnology, including eight years at the Boston Consulting Group, where she served as the North America topic leader for launch in biopharma. Prior to joining Prescient, Erica was a Vice President at Zymergen, where she led strategy and managed technical delivery teams. She specializes in biopharma product and portfolio strategy and has experience across many therapeutic areas. At Prescient, Erica focuses on uncovering and understanding the drivers of decision making and translating them into actionable recommendations for clients.

Paul is our Chief Commercial Officer. He joined us in 2018 and is based in our Jersey City office. Since completing his PhD in chemistry at Stony Brook University, he has spent more than 25 years guiding and supporting the healthcare industry. He has held leadership roles at various consulting firms, such as Deloitte and Quintiles, that engage with biopharmaceutical and medical technology companies in nearly all functional areas, including sales, marketing, medical affairs, business development and supply chain. Paul's focus at Prescient is helping our clients achieve and sustain peak success across a range of therapy areas.

Swati is the Head of our Global Data, Analytics and Technology Practice. She joined us in 2008 and is based in our New Delhi office. She has an MSc in biotechnology and pharmacology and an MBA from the University of Sheffield. After joining us in London in 2008, Swati moved to India in 2010 to establish the New Delhi office, which she has built into a critical part of our Prescient global client service and operating model. She has also been responsible for operationalizing the InflexionRx® Software Development and Prescient Data & Analytics teams in India. Swati has extensive experience consulting biopharma companies on new and mature brand planning strategies. She directs engagements across multiple therapeutic areas and geographies, with a focus on the EU and the APAC region.

"We are pleased to welcome three exceptional leaders to the board," said Dr. Debasish Talukdar, CEO. "With Erica, Paul and Swati on the Board, we are strengthened by their expertise and experience serving the pharmaceutical industry. They will bring diverse perspectives to add depth and breadth to our Board and accurately reflect the global nature of our business across the US, EU, UK and Asia."

"I am delighted to welcome these new directors to the Board. They each bring experience, expertise and strong independent voices and will help us continue to be a global company serving global biopharmaceutical companies," said Dr. Nick Edwards, Chairman.

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Board of Directors can be found at www.PrescientHG.com/about-us.

About Prescient

Prescient® is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in 10 cities across three continents. Our team of nearly 500 experts partners with 27 of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 70% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017.

For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

Contact:

Christina Angello

+1 908 342 3556

[email protected]

