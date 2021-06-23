Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

BOSTON, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth's ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI's Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.

Built for automation engineers and well aligned for the Bosch Rexroth community and platform, PDI's Prescient Designer enables a single engineer to build a complete edge-to-cloud IoT solution within a few weeks, as compared to traditionally IoT development, resulting in 12x faster development, 6x lower cost, and ongoing greater real-time management and analytics intelligence.

Prescient Designer's low-code, cloud-based edge solutions platform is a boon for Bosch Rexroth's system engineers and architects.

A single engineer can build a complete edge-to-cloud IoT solution in a few weeks

Traditional IoT development takes 12X longer at 6X the cost

Compatibility with Node-RED with hardened security and reliability

Remote programming and deployment

Advanced applications such as predictive maintenance, machine vision, and machine learning

Prescient Devices has partnered with Bosch Rexroth, bringing their industry-leading, low-code edge solutions platform to the new ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem. By integrating Prescient Designer and Prescient Edge into ctrlX AUTOMATION, Bosch Rexroth customers can accelerate their IoT system development, producing Proofs of Concept in days and deploying a total solution in weeks, all without IoT technology complexity. The net result is IoT system development at a fraction of the cost and time of conventional tools resulting in greatly improved ROI.

"Rapid pilot and system deployment are essential in the adoption of IoT and the accelerated acceptance of Industry 4.0," said Hans Michael Krause, Director of Product Management ctrlX World at Bosch Rexroth AG, adding, "Prescient Designer, when combined with the new ctrlX CORE allows automation engineers to rapidly develop and deploy IoT systems using its low-code platform."

Data is becoming crucial in industrial applications. Whether it comes from a PLC, sensors, or cameras, data enables visibility, insight, and intelligence. However, working with data in a distributed automation system has traditionally been difficult because there are so many technologies required: edge computing, data communication, security, orchestration, cloud computing, UI, etc. Most automation engineers do not have the skillset to program such systems.

Prescient Designer is Prescient Devices' industry-leading, low-code edge solutions platform. It enables users to remotely program their ctrlX CORE devices with advanced sensing and data analytics functions and combine them with integrated cloud analytics and dashboards. Whether it is one device or one thousand, Prescient Designer can support the programming with simplicity and scalability.

Leading third-party suppliers and innovative companies join ctrlX World to expand their business models and increase the reach of their solutions. Users benefit from a constantly growing ecosystem and the associated increased flexibility and independence in solution design.

"Prescient Designer is built for automation engineers and Prescient Devices is thrilled to now be part of the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem," said Andy Wang, co-founder and CEO of Prescient Devices. "The combination will allow a single engineer to design, test, and deploy an edge-to-cloud IoT solution in a few weeks. Bosch Rexroth engineers are already designing entire IoT systems for their customers."

About Bosch Rexroth

As one of the world's leading suppliers of drive and control technologies, Bosch Rexroth ensures efficient, powerful and safe movement in machines and systems of any size. The company bundles global application experience in the market segments of Mobile Applications, Machinery Applications and Engineering, and Factory Automation. With its intelligent components, customized system solutions and services, Bosch Rexroth is creating the necessary environment for fully connected applications. Bosch Rexroth offers its customers hydraulics, electric drive and control technology, gear technology and linear motion and assembly technology, including software and interfaces to the Internet of Things. With locations in over 80 countries, more than 29,600 associates generated sales revenue of around 5.2 billion euros ($6.3 billion) in 2020. To learn more, please visit www.boschrexroth-us.com

About Prescient Devices

Prescient Devices, Inc (PDI) empowers enterprise engineering teams with an open ecosystem to accelerate IoT development. Focusing on delivering the next wave of innovation within industrial, manufacturing, smart buildings, energy, and risk management, PDI's distributed low-code software enables enterprise engineers, system integrators, and data scientists to build sensor-to-cloud IoT edge computing solutions, with simplicity and scalability.

For more information visit www.prescientdevices.com

