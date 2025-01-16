Prescient Edge Acquires Edge Analytic Solutions

EAS, an SBA Mentor-Protege joint venture, becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of innovative C5ISR and intelligence technology solutions provider

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC) announced its acquisition of Edge Analytic Solutions (EAS), significantly enhancing the company's portfolio of intelligence analytics solutions it offers its current and future Government customers. The acquisition combines EAS's breakthrough analytics technology with PEC's mature RD&E and C5ISR practice.

"EAS was born out of a need for advanced intelligence tools that focus on the vast amounts of data available today," said Alexander Granados, Prescient Edge CEO. "We are proud to have helped develop this enterprise into a trusted instrument that aids our nation's top defenders in making informed decisions, and we are excited to expand our technology solutions as it joins us as a full member of the PEC family."

Since its establishment in 2019 as a Small Business Administration-approved Mentor-Protégé joint venture, EAS has specialized in advancing the practice of intelligence analysis and creating advanced analytic tools that improve data quality and increase efficient use of data. In today's world where threats continuously evolve, EAS's specialties have revolutionized how defense decision-makers access and utilize critical intelligence data.

Within months of its formation, EAS won a prime contract award in the restricted pool of the SIA 3 IDIQ as well as its first task order under that IDIQ. In its five years of existence, it has won 14 task orders with a total contract value of nearly $1 billion, supporting vital missions at Space Command (SPACECOM), Army Intelligence (INSCOM) and the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), among others. EAS will continue to compete for SIA 3 task orders in the unrestricted pool and for other contract awards across the Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE).

The acquisition strengthens PEC's position in defense intelligence, expanding its capabilities in data science, systems integration, and C5ISR services. PEC also offers intelligence analysis and operational support, including geospatial, scientific, and technical analysis, counterintelligence support, and special mission training.

About Prescient Edge

Prescient Edge Corporation (PEC) is a veteran-owned C5ISR technology and intelligence solutions business dedicated to developing / deploying innovative, AI-driven tools to advance critical national security missions. PEC's team of experts specializes in full-spectrum intelligence analysis, operational support, and unmanned systems coordination to enhance U.S. government initiatives across land, air, sea, and space.

