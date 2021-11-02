Prescient Expands Its Global Presence in Europe

LONDON, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient®, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the expansion of its global footprint with new locations in Munich and Madrid. By extending our global footprint to include mainland Europe, Prescient is now even better positioned to attract top talent and service our biopharma clients, be they European-headquartered companies or regional affiliates.

"Munich is an obvious location for our EU hub," says Jamie Denison-Pender, CEO. "German-speaking Europe houses the global and regional headquarters of many of the biggest and most innovative biopharmaceutical companies, many of which are our clients. Munich will allow us to develop stronger relationships and deliver an enhanced client experience. Munich also offers access to a hotbed of scientific, medical and consultancy talent – all critical to delivering exceptionally high quality and sustaining our rapid growth. In addition to building a team of German-speaking colleagues, Munich will represent an opportunity for top talent to join us from across Europe."

Denison-Pender continues, "Spain has always been a rich source of high-quality scientific and strategic talent. Prior to Brexit, we benefited enormously as Spaniards relocated to London to pursue careers in pharma, pharma services and consultancy. With this now being slightly more challenging, it was an easy decision for us to expand our footprint to include Madrid."

About Prescient

Prescient® is a specialist biopharmaceutical insight and strategy firm that partners with competitive intelligence, medical affairs and commercialization functions to help optimize the long-term value of assets and brands. We mirror our clients at the therapeutic, functional and geographic levels and have the expertise required to understand the potential of their molecules, how the environment is evolving, what it will take to succeed and the strategic options available to them. We ensure our clients are always learning from the past and understand the future so they can make optimal decisions in the present.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with a footprint in eight cities across three continents. Our team of more than 350 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

