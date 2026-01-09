Prescient Healthcare Group Acquires Uptake

Prescient acquires Uptake, bringing together two like-minded organizations with a focus on exceptional client delivery and impact in the pharmaceutical and biotech industry

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient (Prescient Healthcare Group) today announced the acquisition of Uptake (Uptake Strategies Ltd), a global healthcare consultancy. This strategic move marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for both companies, combining complementary expertise and shared values to deliver exceptional impact for pharmaceutical and biotech clients and the patients they serve worldwide.

Prescient

Prescient is an international consulting partner to the biopharmaceutical industry, with offices in the US, UK, India, Spain, and Germany. The company operates across three core practices: Medical, led by Luke Solon, Competitive Strategy, led by Ryan Caradonna, and a newly combined Commercial Practice, which will be co-led by Prescient's Simon Campling and Uptake's Managing Director, Maxine Smith. Stephanie Hall, CEO and Founder of Uptake, will assume the role of Global Practice Lead—Commercial and join the Prescient Board, ensuring continuity of Uptake's values, culture, and dedication to delivering exceptional performance for clients throughout the integration.

Jason McKenna, CEO of Prescient, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Uptake to Prescient. Uptake's reputation for excellence, innovation, and cultural integrity aligns perfectly with our own ambitions. This partnership strengthens our ability to deliver integrated commercial, medical, and strategic solutions for clients globally, ultimately benefiting patients through better-informed decisions."

Stephanie Hall, CEO of Uptake, added: "When seeking a partner for our next chapter, Prescient stood out for its cultural alignment and shared commitment to purpose. This next phase of Uptake's growth will unlock new opportunities for our people and clients, while preserving the values that have defined us for 20 years. I am excited to join the Prescient Board and lead the combined Commercial Practice as we scale together."

Alan Payne, Partner and Deputy Head of Bridgepoint Development Capital, said: "This acquisition is a strong strategic fit for Prescient, adding highly complementary commercial and launch expertise. Since partnering with Bridgepoint in 2021, Prescient has proven its ability to integrate high-quality businesses, and this transaction reflects a disciplined approach to scaling its platform while continuing to deliver strong outcomes for clients and patients."

This joining of forces reflects both Uptake's and Prescient's strategic growth ambitions, which are focused on combined global reach and innovation. Prescient's proven track record in successful integrations, including its acquisition of Strategic North in 2022, ensures a smooth transition with minimal disruption to clients and teams.

Both companies share a strong values-led culture, with Prescient's B-Corp certification reinforcing its commitment to purpose and sustainability. Integration planning is already underway, guided by principles designed to maximize the benefits of clear synergies, increased capacity, and combined strengths to deliver further positive impact.

For now, Uptake will continue to operate under its existing brand, with an initial reference to being "part of Prescient" across communications. Further brand evolution will follow as integration progresses.

Together, Prescient and Uptake will combine global scale and deep expertise to deliver transformative solutions for pharma and biotech clients, and better outcomes for patients worldwide.

The transaction is supported by Prescient's existing investment partner Bridgepoint, which partnered with the company in 2021 via Bridgepoint Development Capital, a lower middle-market fund focused on supporting fast-growing businesses across Europe.

About Prescient

Prescient is a science- and insight-led development and commercialization partner that helps pharma and biotech companies unlock the full value of their assets through seamless integration of deep scientific acumen, multi-dimensional insights, functional area expertise and sharp strategic thinking.

Prescient partners with clients from early in the life cycle, working with a wide range of stakeholders and informing a wide range of decisions. We help unlock the full value of clients' assets by using multi-dimensional insights and specialized strategy consulting.

For more information, please visit www.prescienthg.com.

About Uptake

Uptake (Uptake Strategies Ltd.) is a global healthcare consultancy with strong values, actively driving uptake across the pharma and biotech industry. The Uptake Team is unrelenting in their mission to inspire exceptional performance, to deliver work that positively changes more patients' lives.

Uptake transforms the impact of its clients' most critical projects, across planning, strategy, capability, and launch, driving impact applied to improving patient outcomes, enhancing competitive or financial performance, and embedding new capabilities or innovations.

For more information, please visit www.uptakestrategies.com.

About Bridgepoint

Bridgepoint Group is one of the world's leading mid-market investors, specialising in private equity, infrastructure, private credit and private wealth.

With $87 billion of assets under management and a strong local presence in Europe, North America and Asia, we combine global scale with local market insight and sector expertise, consistently delivering strong returns through cycles.

