Prescient Healthcare Group Announces Appointments to its Senior Team

LONDON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group (Prescient), a global product strategy advisory firm serving the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has announced the recent appointment of two new senior members: Emma Leung and Matt Majer. They join the existing InflexionRx™ leadership team, which shapes the brand strategies of Prescient's clients through dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy.

Emma joins Prescient as a Director within the InflexionRx team. She holds an MSc in International Business and a BSc in Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience. Prior to joining Prescient, she had extensive experience in technology and organizational transformation, having worked in the UK National Health Service, management consulting, and private pharmaceutical companies to deliver technological and organizational transformation, including process design, the establishment of centers of excellence, management reporting and analytics across a range of countries and industries. At Prescient, her role drives our InflexionRx strategy, developing frameworks and ways of working to ensure a consistent, quality structure for our clients. She works with both client and internal teams to roll out the InflexionRx platform and embed it within our business and client interactions.

Matt joins Prescient as a Director within the InflexionRx team. He holds a BS in computer science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Prior to joining Prescient, Matt had extensive experience across both commercial and R&D functions within large pharmaceutical companies in the US and EU. He has led international project and operations teams responsible for the creation and evolution of digital products for both internal and external customers, providing improvements ranging from operational efficiency to patient outcomes. At Prescient, Matt is responsible for driving digital product direction, development and adoption across our rapidly growing customer base.

"Clients partner with Prescient to make better clinical and commercial decisions through our best-in-class suite of frameworks and solutions encapsulated within InflexionRx, our proprietary and revolutionary software enablement platform," says Nick Denison-Pender, Prescient's Chief Operating Officer. "Emma and Matt join as we continue to embed the combined power of InflexionRx and its frameworks with our consultants' deep subject matter expertise and introduce this to our clients."

Prescient is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with six offices across three continents. Our team of more than 250 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise. For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

