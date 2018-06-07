Prescient Healthcare Group Names its Head of Global Analytics

LONDON, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group, a biopharmaceutical product and portfolio strategy firm, announces the recent appointment of Dr. Raymond Donninger as the Head of Global Analytics.

Dr. Raymond Donninger, Head of Global Analytics

Raymond joins Prescient after spending more than 20 years working in the field of biopharmaceutical research and development in academia, the biotech sector and the CRO industry. He completed degrees in medical biochemistry and medicine from the University of Cape Town, South Africa, and has an MBA from the Gordon Institute of Business Science, South Africa. Raymond worked as a hospital doctor for two years in the accident and emergency field, and as a general practitioner for an additional seven years.

"Having personally had both a prescriber and developer view of the pharmaceutical industry, I understand the importance of bringing accurate and timely insight to key decisions. At Prescient, our product and portfolio strategy work is underpinned by a thorough, contextual analysis of the current situation and an in-depth understanding of likely future scenarios," Raymond said. "I've been tasked with the exciting challenge of continuously enhancing the depth, breadth, consistency and quality of the analytics we bring to our services. In addition to improving existing talent, systems and frameworks, we are also in the process of opening a new analytics center and launching an innovative, proprietary software platform that will enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

"Raymond brings an exciting mixture of clinical expertise, industry knowledge, technology savviness and analytics experience, all vital ingredients required to drive us forward and develop a world-class analytics platform," said Jamie Denison-Pender, CEO, Prescient. "His ten years in the CRO sector have taught him the importance of basing strategy on robust evidence. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team."

Raymond's biography and contact information can be found on our website: www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

Prescient Healthcare Group is a biopharmaceutical product and portfolio strategy firm that helps our clients develop, launch and market medicines that expand treatment options, optimize patient outcomes and deliver high levels of return. From offices in London, New York, San Francisco, New Delhi and Beijing, Prescient supports the development of strategy for many of the most exciting assets and brands.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017.

For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

Contact:

Christina Maffei

+1 908 342 3556

196720@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescient-healthcare-group-names-its-head-of-global-analytics-300661389.html

SOURCE Prescient Healthcare Group

Related Links

https://prescienthg.com

