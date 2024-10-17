Prescient Healthcare Group Names New CEO

Prescient Healthcare Group Appoints Jason McKenna as New CEO

LONDON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group, a leading biopharma product and portfolio strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Jason McKenna as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Jason McKenna brings over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries, with a proven track record of leadership and growth. McKenna began his career at AstraZeneca, where he held a variety of roles in Marketing, Sales, and Finance across both the US and UK markets. In 2011, he transitioned from the client side to the service side of the industry by founding STEM Healthcare (STEM) in the US and Brazil. McKenna successfully led STEM through a significant growth phase and played a key role in the company's sale to UDG Healthcare (UDG) in 2016. Following the acquisition, he remained as Global CEO and guided STEM through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) acquired UDG Healthcare, renaming it Inizio. McKenna took on a new leadership role within Inizio, founding the company's Biotech business unit in 2022. Most recently, he served as Chief Growth Officer of Inizio Engage, overseeing global Sales and Marketing across five specialty areas.

"Jason is a first-class leader with exceptional experience in the biopharma industry. I am confident that under his leadership, Prescient will continue to grow and strengthen its position as a leader in product and portfolio strategy," said Dr. Nicholas Edwards, Chairman of Prescient Healthcare Group.

"I firmly believe in the value Prescient adds helping clients navigate some of their most important and complex asset-level challenges. I'm excited to join and lead the organization in unlocking the next phase of growth," said Jason McKenna, CEO.

McKenna holds a degree in Management Science and Information Systems from Penn State University, as well as an MBA from the same institution.

Prescient Healthcare Group is excited to welcome Jason McKenna and looks forward to a prosperous future under his leadership.

About Prescient

We are a specialist, strategic partner to global biopharma companies. We provide expertise, derived from our extensive experience, across the drug life cycle – from the preclinical stage to loss of exclusivity and beyond.

Being prescient is at the core of our strategic approach. We leverage our understanding of the past, as well as insights gathered about the dynamic present, to create game-changing perspectives that help shape the future. This is the power of prescience.

Science, strategy and technology underpin our business, but it is driven by deep, collaborative relationships. As true partners, we are focused on helping clients unlock the full potential of their innovations and improve people's lives.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Bridgepoint Development Capital since 2021 and Baird Capital since 2017.

