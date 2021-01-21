Prescient Healthcare Group to Partner With Bridgepoint Development Capital

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Healthcare Group (Prescient), a global product strategy advisory firm serving the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, announced today that Bridgepoint Development Capital, part of Bridgepoint, the international alternative asset management group, has agreed to invest in the business for an undisclosed sum, replacing current investor Baird Capital as the majority shareholder.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is headquartered in London and has offices in the US, India and China. The business provides product strategy services to help its clients make better clinical and commercial decisions, resulting in enhanced outcomes for patients. Prescient works with many of the leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, as well as a growing number of emerging biotech and specialty pharmaceutical organizations. Prescient has formed a partnership with Bridgepoint to support the continued scaling of its talent platform, client value proposition and global infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Bridgepoint, which has an impressive track record supporting the scaling of people-based businesses. Bridgepoint buys into our mission of becoming the biopharma strategy partner most respected for its people, expertise and impact," said Jamie Denison-Pender, Prescient CEO. "I'm excited by the collaborative approach and hunger for excellence that Bridgepoint will bring to the boardroom and much look forward to our partnership as we continue to invest in our passion for helping our amazing clients develop and commercialize innovative treatments that bring such hope and relief to patients globally."

"We're delighted to partner with Prescient to help it drive growth and consolidate its market leadership and share management's ambitions for the expansion of the Prescient platform. This will be achieved through a combination of investment to enhance scale and expertise, organic growth and selective M&A, with the aim of becoming the leading technology- and data-enabled strategic product partner of choice for decision support and advisory services to the large pharma industry," said Stephen Bonnard, partner at Bridgepoint Development Capital.

Dr. Nick Edwards will remain Prescient's Chairman. Baird Capital will be reinvesting in the company as a minority shareholder alongside Bridgepoint.

About Prescient

Prescient is a pharma services firm specializing in dynamic decision support and product and portfolio strategy. We partner with our clients to turn science into value by helping them understand the potential of their molecules, shaping their strategic plans and allowing their decision making to be the biggest differentiating factor in the success of their products. When companies partner with Prescient, the molecules in their hands have a greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Founded in 2007, Prescient is a global firm with six offices across three continents. Our team of more than 250 experts partners with 23 of the top 25 biopharmaceutical companies, the fastest-growing mid-caps and cutting-edge emerging biotechs, including some of the biggest and most innovative brands. More than 80% of our employees hold advanced life sciences degrees, and our teams deliver an impressive depth of therapeutic, clinical and commercial expertise. For more information, please visit www.PrescientHG.com.

About Bridgepoint Development Capital

Bridgepoint Development Capital (BDC), part of Bridgepoint, the international alternative asset management group, invests in companies at the lower end of the mid-cap market. It typically invests in and works actively to develop successful businesses undertaking growth and expansion, with enterprise values up to £200 million. The investment in Prescient is made by Bridgepoint Development Capital III. In 2020, BDC successfully completed the fundraise of Bridgepoint Development Capital IV (BDC IV), a successor £1.5 billion fund. Bridgepoint has offices in Europe (Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Istanbul, London, Luxemburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris and Stockholm), the US (New York and San Francisco) and China (Shanghai). For further information, see www.Bridgepoint.eu.

