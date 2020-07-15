Prescient Intelligence & Insight Announces Recent Appointments to the Senior Team

LONDON, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient, a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner, announces the recent appointment of three new senior members to its Intelligence & Insight business: Dr. Anuj Gupta, Rob Littlefield and Dr. Emmanuel Reyes-Cortes. They join the existing Intelligence & Insight team shaping the competitive strategy of Prescient's clients through enhanced decision support.

Anuj joins Prescient after several years in leadership roles across several advisory firms. He has a Bachelor's degree in dental surgery and Master's degree in business administration. Prior to joining Prescient, he helped global pharmaceutical companies launch drugs, define pricing strategies, optimize supply and distribution chains, and re-engineer DTC campaigns and patient engagement strategies. He has authored multiple articles in reputed publications and has been featured in industry debates on leading television networks. At Prescient, Anuj will lead our client engagements by leveraging his broad experience and strategic mindset.

Rob joins Prescient after more than 10 years of biopharmaceutical commercial strategy, market insights, data and analytics, business reporting and competitive intelligence experience. He earned his MSc in biomedical engineering from Columbia University and his BASc in biomedical engineering from Bucknell University. Prior to joining Prescient, he drove the new drug selection process and market review at Juniper Pharma and led enterprise information management and analytics at Intarcia Therapeutics. His pharma market analysis has been featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Thomson Reuters. At Prescient, Rob will leverage his oncology, women's health, rare diseases and diabetes expertise to lead client projects, expand our Boston presence and support professional development among the team.

Emmanuel joins Prescient after spending several years supporting preclinical and clinical research as a trial manager in both large US medical systems and within the biopharmaceutical industry. He also co-founded a consulting firm to help integrate the use of technology into the practice of medicine. He holds an MD from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and an MSc in immunology from the Medical University of South Carolina. At Prescient, Emmanuel will deploy his clinical and research experience to support our hematology/oncology and infectious and rare disease clients as they navigate the complexities of bringing new therapies to patients in need.

"Our clients require a thought partnership built around disease area, functional and market expertise and the ability to deliver unrivalled competitive and market insight," said Dr. Rakesh Verma, Prescient's President. "Anuj, Rob and Emmanuel bring extensive industry, drug development and commercialization experience to help our clients in their endeavors to develop differentiated medicinal products which resonate with stakeholders."

Biographies and contact information for the Prescient Intelligence & Insight team can be found on www.PrescientHG.com.

About Prescient

At Prescient, science is at the core of everything we do. We are a biopharma product and portfolio strategy partner that specializes in turning the science of molecules into optimal patient outcomes and client value. Across therapeutic areas, we help develop winning strategies. When companies partner with us, a molecule in their hands has greater potential for success than the same science in the hands of their competitors.

Prescient Intelligence & Insight, a Prescient Healthcare Group business, offers best-in-class biopharmaceutical intelligence by providing impactful insight and decision support to product and portfolio teams from early clinical development through to loss of exclusivity.

Prescient has been a portfolio company of Baird Capital since 2017. For more information, please visit: www.PrescientHG.com.

