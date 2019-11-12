Prescient Medicine Hires New Chief Commercial Officer

Grover's first area of focus is Prescient Medicine's LifeKit® Predict test, an in vitro diagnostic test developed and commercialized in partnership with its subsidiary AutoGenomics, used for the identification of patients who may be at risk for opioid addiction. This test received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Breakthrough Device Designation status in February 2018 and is currently on track for clearance. Prescient Medicine received a second Breakthrough Device Designation status in August 2019 for LifeKit® Prevent, its diagnostic test designed to detect pre-cancerous polyps, as well as early-stage carcinomas.

"Tony's past experience with business development, marketing and commercialization for medical device and diagnostic companies is the expertise we need as the company begins to commercialize our unique products coming through the R&D pipeline," said Keri Donaldson, MD, medical director and chief executive officer of Prescient Medicine. "This addition to our team is important as Prescient continues to grow to serve unmet needs for patients around the world."

Grover has over 20 years of experience as a medical device and diagnostic executive. Through his various roles, he has gained expertise in business development, strategic partnerships, licensing, reimbursement and new technology platform development, all of which will be valuable in his new role at Prescient Medicine.

Prior to his new role, Grover spent seven years as the Vice President of Business Development at Banyan Biomarkers. This diagnostic company developed the first FDA approved blood test to rule out CT scans for patients with suspected traumatic brain injury. Here, Grover developed a go-to market strategy for the commercial launch of the test, raised funding, and led reimbursement and pharmacoeconomics teams to receive coverage, coding and pricing for the test. Grover spent the seven years before this in three different director level positions at PhotoThera, a medical device company that uses infrared lasers to treat neurological disorders. In these positions, Grover handled marketing, reimbursement and pharmacoeconomic strategy. Grover also spent one year as a Life Science Consultant at PRTM, now PwC, and two years as a Research Associate II at Ceretek.

Grover is the current chairman of the BIOCOM Medical Device and Diagnostics Committee and on the Advisory Board of the Global Brain Health Coalition. He also previously served as the chairman on the Board of Directors for the American Heart Association.

Grover earned his Master's in Business Administration from Carnegie Mellon University, and was enrolled in the Harvard School of Public Health Master of Public Health Summer Program. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Michigan State University.

About Prescient Medicine Holdings, Inc.

Prescient Medicine is a privately held company focused on developing diagnostic tools that advance the precision healthcare movement. Prescient Medicine's mission is to accelerate the development, commercialization and deployment of advanced clinical diagnostics to address the most pressing public health issues in the U.S and around the world. Prescient Medicine builds powerful tests and analytic solutions to offer deep predictive insights so doctors and patients have the data they need to make better, more informed clinical decisions, and achieve the best possible patient outcomes. Prescient Medicine operates three CLIA-certified labs supporting ToxKit®, an advanced drug screening tool, and LifeKit®PreScript®, an advanced pharmacogenomic test. Other Prescient Medicine technologies include LifeKit® Predict, an in vitro diagnostic test commercialized in partnership with its subsidiary AutoGenomics, used for the identification of patients who may be at risk for opioid addiction and LifeKit® Prevent a diagnostic test designed to detect pre-cancerous polyps, as well as early-stage carcinomas. Prescient has locations in California, Pennsylvania, Illinois and Kentucky.

SOURCE Prescient Medicine

Related Links

http://www.prescientmedicine.com

