Prescient Medicine Holdings is Now SOLVD Health

SOLVD Health will focus on the development and commercialization of its innovative technologies, which utilize machine learning and custom algorithms. These technologies include two groundbreaking tests, which have both been granted Breakthrough Device designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One is a genetic test designed to identify people at increased risk for opioid use disorder (OUD) prior to taking oral prescription opioids. The other test analyzes an individual's microbiome and is designed to detect colorectal cancer and precancerous adenomas.

"At SOLVD Health, we aim to prevent people from becoming patients," said Dr. Donaldson. "By providing contextualized insights before symptoms occur - a model that we call Patient Intelligence - we can improve patients' lives while also changing how we think about and conduct healthcare as a society."

About SOLVD Health

SOLVD Health is a privately held company focused on preventing disease and suffering by making contextual health information accessible to everyone. Through the development of insights-based health tools, we are enabling individuals and their providers to make better decisions about their health and the health of their families. We accomplish this by translating complex biological signals into actionable patient data that can point the way to better health. To learn more about us, our solutions, and our career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or at www.solvdhealth.com.

