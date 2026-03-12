NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Security, a global leader in cybersecurity and audit services has successfully achieved Authorized C3PAO Designation, authorized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (The CyberAB) as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO). This authorization strengthens the firm's ability to deliver comprehensive CMMC services that enable clients to prepare and obtain certification.

Prescient Security Achieves Authorized C3PAO Designation

The Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is a major Department of Defense (DoD) program built to protect the defense industrial base (DIB) from increasingly frequent and complex cyber-attacks. It aims to enhance the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI) shared within the DIB. CMMC is designed to provide DoD increased assurance that a DIB company can adequately protect sensitive CUI and FCI, accounting for information flow down to subcontractors in a multi-tier supply chain. All DoD prime- and sub-contractors planning to bid on future contracts with the CMMC DFARS clause will be required to obtain a CMMC certification prior to contract award.

"Achieving C3PAO, RPO, and ATP status marks a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing cybersecurity excellence and supporting the defense industrial base. These designations not only affirm our capability to assess, prepare, and train organizations for CMMC compliance but also reinforce our dedication to safeguarding our nation's critical supply chain. We are proud to lead the charge in audit integrity and cybersecurity readiness as trusted partners in the CMMC ecosystem." - Sammy Chowdhury,LCCA, Co-founder and Chief Compliance Officer at Prescient Security.

As an RPO, ATP, and CAICO Licensed Training Provider (LTP), Prescient Security has been helping its DIB clients with CMMC readiness review, gap analysis, process framework, certification preparation, and training on the CMMC assessment process, helping organizations certify as Certified CMMC Professionals (CCP) and Certified CMMC Assessors (CCA). Now, as an Authorized C3PAO, Prescient Security will be able to provide CMMC certification assessment to its clients, further eliminating the barrier organization's face when bidding on DOD contracts.

"Joining the exclusive group of C3PAOs demonstrates the maturity of our internal security program and our deep commitment to standardized, objective, and defensible assessments. We're proud to help raise the bar across the defense supply chain." — Matt Graham, Director of Federal Audits, Prescient Security.

About Prescient Security:

A Global Top 20 Independent Audit and Penetration Testing Company, Prescient Security delivers unparalleled quality in audits, attestations, and certifications to ensure excellence and client success. Using a Risk-Based Audit Approach versus a Requirement-Based Audit Approach, paired with the ability to customize audit deliverables based on specific client needs, Prescient Security operates from a cybersecurity standpoint first, is comprehensive yet granular, and in a fraction of the time.

To learn more: prescientsecurity.com

