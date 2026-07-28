Prescient Security Expands Cait™ with Attack Surface Management and New Asset Testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Security, a CREST AI Charter certified global leader in cybersecurity and audit services, today announced a series of capability expansions to Cait™ (Cacilian AI), its continuous AI-assisted penetration testing service. The updates which will roll out through summer 2026 add Attack Surface Management (ASM), new asset testing types and expanded environment support, extending Cait's reach well beyond its initial web application focus. To learn more about Cait visit: https://prescientsecurity.com/penetration-testing-services/cacilian-ai-penetration-tester

The announcements follow Cait's general availability launch earlier this year, which introduced an autonomous, context-aware pentester that explores applications before attacking them and delivers exploit-validated, audit supported findings on a fixed-price subscription or one-time engagement basis.

Expanded Environment Support

Cait now supports testing across a range of enterprise environments, enabling organizations to extend continuous, AI-assisted security testing while maintaining their existing operational and security requirements. For large enterprises that require isolated testing environments, Prescient Security has built a process aligned with autonomous testing protocols.

Attack Surface Management (Summer 2026)

A new ASM capability will give security teams automated discovery and mapping of their external-facing assets, identifying what is exposed before using Cait to test it. By combining asset discovery with continuous pentesting, organizations gain a closed loop: discovering the surface, testing it, validating findings, and tracking remediation, all within the Cacilian platform.

New Asset Testing Expansion (Summer 2026)

Cait is extending its testing reach to additional asset types beyond web applications, broadening the scope of what teams can place under continuous, recurring coverage without spinning up separate manual engagements.

"Most organizations still discover their own attack surface the hard way when an auditor flags it or an attacker finds it first," said Fabrice Mouret, Co-Founder and CEO at Prescient Security. "Adding ASM to Cait means teams can go from 'what do we even have exposed?' to 'here's the validated evidence that it's been tested and remediated."

"Security teams tell us the hardest part isn't finding a good pentester, it's keeping coverage current as their environment changes," added Sammy Chowdhury, Co-Founder and CCO at Prescient Security. "Every new asset type and environment we bring into Cait is another surface that no longer goes stale between annual engagements."

See Cait at Black Hat USA

Prescient Security will showcase Cait's expanded capabilities including live ASM demonstrations at Black Hat USA in August 2026 in Las Vegas. Attendees can see how Cait discovers, tests, and validates findings across an organization's external attack surface. Find us at Black Hat 2026, more details and exclusive discount code here

About Black Hat

Black Hat is the cybersecurity industry's most established and in-depth security event series. Founded in 1997, these annual, multi-day events provide attendees with the latest in cybersecurity research, development, and trends. Driven by the needs of the community, Black Hat events showcase content directly from the community through Briefings presentations, Training courses, Summits, and more. As the event series where all career levels and academic disciplines convene to collaborate, network, and discuss the cybersecurity topics that matter most to them, attendees can find Black Hat events in the United States, Canada, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia. For more information, please visit blackhat.com.

About Prescient Security

Prescient Security, a CREST AI Charter certified company, is a penetration testing and offensive security partner that helps modern engineering and security teams validate their defenses, prove compliance, and reduce real-world risk. Combining expert-led assessments with a modern PTaaS platform and AI-assisted testing, Prescient Security delivers credible, audit-ready results that keep pace with today's release cycles and regulatory expectations. For more information, visit www.prescientsecurity.com.

Media Contact: Allie Caudle, [email protected]

SOURCE Prescient Security