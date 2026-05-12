Prescient Security Launches "Cait™", a Continuous AI Pentester, and Unifies Cacilian® as Its Flagship PTaaS Platform

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Prescient Security, a global leader in cybersecurity and audit services has announced the launch of Cait (Cacilian AI), a continuous AI‑assisted penetration testing service that analyzes before it attacks and is designed to prove every finding, alongside the integration of Cacilian as the company's unified penetration testing platform.

Solving the AppSec Gap: Continuous and Credible Testing

Cait and Cacilian together are designed to solve one of the hardest problems in modern AppSec: moving from slow, point‑in‑time pentests to continuous, credible testing that keeps pace with frequent releases and rising compliance expectations. Instead of treating pentests as annual, one‑off projects, organizations can now run a continuous program that combines an always-on AI engine with a modern PTaaS experience.

"Security and engineering leaders are under pressure to prove they're testing continuously and not just once a year before an audit. Cait behaves like a consistent pentester that is designed to work 24/7. It explores applications like a human, runs on a recurring schedule, and delivers exploit-validated evidence teams can reuse across SOC 2, ISO, and customer due diligence. Cacilian turns that into a platform experience instead of a string of one-off projects." - Fabrice Mouret, Co-Founder and CEO at Prescient Security.

Cait: The Autonomous, Context-Aware AI Pentester

Cait is Prescient Security's autonomous pentester that sits between noisy scanners and episodic manual tests. Rather than firing static payload lists, it explores and understands applications first and focuses on proving every high‑quality finding. Delivered as a recurring AI‑assisted service, Cait lets security and engineering teams keep critical applications under continuous test coverage without re‑starting a new consulting engagement each time something changes. Cait also enhances and complements your advanced annual penetration testing.

"Point-in-time reports go stale as soon as the next sprint ships. Cait is designed as the always-on layer of your pentest program: it keeps exploring the same assets, re-testing after changes, and generating new, exploit-validated evidence so "we test continuously" is actually true, not just a slide in a deck." - Sammy Chowdhury, Co-Founder and CCO at Prescient Security.

Many tools labeled "continuous" rely primarily on automated scanning. Cait is explicitly focused on continuous testing with audit‑ready proof, not raw scanner noise. AI provides coverage and reusable evidence, while human testers focus on the hardest problems delivering continuous insight at a fraction of the cost and operational overhead of purely manual programs.

Cacilian: The Unified PTaaS Platform

Cacilian serves as the centralized platform for delivering, managing pentest and how customers request, run, and consume results. That supports pentesting to shift from one‑off consulting projects to a PTaaS‑style, platform‑driven workflow with structured intake. Instead of email fire drills, teams get real‑time visibility. Backed by Prescient Security's offensive‑security team, Cacilian also provides the foundation for layering human‑led assessments on top of Cait's continuous AI coverage where needed.

Learn more about Cacilian PtaaS.

Cait and Cacilian help security and engineering teams keep critical applications and APIs under continuous, recurring test coverage. Together they replace noisy scanner output with exploit‑validated, audit‑grade findings, and demonstrate continuous control effectiveness to auditors, customers, and leadership. All this without scaling headcount or project overhead.

Prescient Security, a CREST certified company, is a penetration testing and offensive security partner that helps modern engineering and security teams validate their defenses, prove compliance, and reduce real‑world risk. Combining expert‑led assessments with a modern PTaaS platform and AI‑assisted testing, Prescient Security delivers credible, audit‑ready results that keep pace with today's release cycles and regulatory expectations. For more information, visit www.prescientsecurity.com.

For Press Inquiries please reach out to: Allie Caudle, [email protected]

To learn more: prescientsecurity.com

SOURCE Prescient Security