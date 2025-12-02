Prescott College Board of Trustees Announces Appointment of Nineteenth President

PRESCOTT, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prescott College Board of Trustees has announced the return of Dr. Dan Garvey as the 19th President of Prescott College. Dr. Garvey was the longest serving president in the history of Prescott College (2000-2010). He will assume this position on January 1, 2026 following the November 2025 retirement of President Dr. Barbara Morris.

Dr. Dan Garvey

Dr. Dan Garvey is a distinguished educator, administrator, and global education leader whose career spans more than five decades of service in higher education, nonprofit leadership, experiential learning, and social change. He earned his Ph.D. in Education with a focus on Social and Multicultural Foundations from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he explored the moral development of college students through cross-cultural experiences. This work shaped his lifelong commitment to experiential and transformative education. Garvey earned an M.A. in Social Change at the Cambridge–Goddard Graduate School and a B.A. in Sociology at Worcester State University. His professional background includes serving as President and Chief Executive Officer of Prescott College, Associate Dean and Assistant Professor at the University of New Hampshire, and Executive Director of the Association for Experiential Education. In addition, he is a recognized leader in international education, with multiple appointments as Executive Dean for Semester at Sea, guiding academic voyages across dozens of countries and leading teams of students, faculty, and staff.

"I am honored and excited to return to Prescott College," said Garvey. "The Prescott College community has achieved so much in its brief 60 years. I'd like to recognize our accomplishments but envision that the best is still ahead of us. There may never have been a time when the values and contributions of our College have been more needed in American education."

The Prescott College Board of Trustees appointed Garvey to the role due to his storied history and continued engagement with the College. According to Chair of the Board of Trustees, Kathleen Murphy, "On January 1, 2026, Dr. Dan Garvey will return to Prescott College, a campus which is home to a building that has long borne his name - the Dan and Barbara Garvey Welcome Center. Dan is a strong leader and truly espouses the values of Prescott College. We are thrilled to welcome him home."

Prescott College, founded in 1966, has over a half-century of leadership in developing and refining experiential and online educational models that have kept the college at the forefront of institutions seeking to address urgent issues currently facing human societies. Collaborative learning, multidisciplinary studies, and experiential and field-based learning are hallmarks of the Prescott educational experience. Prescott offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees as well as certificate options. Prescott College students are educators, activists, counselors, researchers, innovators, and entrepreneurs—all of whom are eager to make a difference in their local and global communities. Prescott College is proud to serve a diverse student body that is passionate about making a long-lasting impact on society and the environment.

For more information, visit Prescott.edu .

SOURCE Prescott College