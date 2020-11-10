Prescott Group Announces Expansion Of Capital Formation Team With Addition Of Megan Sandler

"We are thrilled to welcome Megan to our growing team. Her diverse background and expansive knowledge in the family office and RIA sectors will be invaluable to our firm's goals and trajectory," said Vance Detwiler, Co-Founder and President of Prescott Group. "Her unique skillset perfectly positions her to advance our efforts during this next fundraising period."

Sandler joins Prescott most recently from Quilvest Capital Partners, where she led U.S. fundraising initiatives. Prior to Quilvest, Sandler worked for Schechter Wealth, where she focused on building their private capital platform for family offices and high-net-worth individuals. Over the course of her career, Sandler has delivered market-leading opportunities to best-in-class capital partners. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in both Visual Arts and History from Rice University.

"It is with great excitement that I join the Prescott Group team," said Sandler. "Prescott's legacy and long-term roots in the real estate owner-operator space combined with the company's debt arm provide the best platform to adapt to the current market and cater to investors."

ABOUT PRESCOTT GROUP

Prescott Group is comprised of Prescott Realty Group, a full-service real estate operating company, Prescott Advisors, LLC the investment advisor, and Dyck O'Neal Inc., a nationwide purchaser and servicer of real estate debt. The company website can be found at www.prescottgroup.com.

For more information regarding this press release or Prescott Group:

Investor Relations

Lauren Fitzpatrick

[email protected]

SOURCE Prescott Group

Related Links

https://prescottgroup.com

