PreScouter Report: The Time to Prepare for Quantum Disruption is Now

While current 128-bit and 256-bit encryption keys are generally secure, sufficiently large quantum computers will be able to break essentially all public-key schemes presently in use within the next 20 years. The computing power that will be unleashed by leveraging quantum phenomena like entanglement and superposition will allow for brute-force attacks that are not feasible today.

The report argues that because quantum computing capabilities have already advanced from the realm of academic exploration to tangible commercial opportunities, now is the time to take steps to secure everything from power grids and cloud-based information-sharing platforms to IoT infrastructures, where cyber attacks may affect whole systems of industries such as robotics, aviation, automatic vehicles and medical products like pacemakers.

Quantum-safe cybersecurity solutions highlighted in the brief range from developing risk management plans to specific PQC techniques such as quantum key distribution and quantum random number generation. Examples of companies offering PQC solutions are also provided, emphasizing how these solutions can protect users from today's increasingly sophisticated cyber threats as well as from future quantum threats.

"Quantum computing has the potential for both disrupting and augmenting cybersecurity," says Gursimran Sethi, Co-Founder and Technical Lead of LATYS Intelligence. "There are techniques that leverage quantum physics to protect from quantum computing threats, and industries that adopt these technologies will find themselves significantly ahead of the curve as the gap between quantum-secure and quantum-vulnerable systems grows."

