One key to her successful treatment is a customized medication that Dr. Hui Austin formulated with Prescriber's Choice and their affiliated FDA-Registered 503B Outsourcing Facility, Sincerus Florida. "When treating skin conditions, it is essential to find the correct medications. Prescriber's Choice and Sincerus Florida allow the flexibility to custom-tailor the treatments, allowing me to better treat patients where the normal commercially available medications are not a good fit," said Dr. Hui Austin.

Dr Hui Austin has patients traveling nationwide and from the UK seeking her customized regimen. She is a fellowship trained dermatologic surgeon who focuses on the diagnosis of skin cancers and treatment with Mohs micrographic surgery and reconstructive surgery. She joined Bay Area Cosmetic Dermatology started by award-winning Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr. Kathleen Welsh in 2014. "It is emotionally gratifying to be able to provide a novel treatment for this rare skin disorder," said Dr. Hui Austin. Dr Hui Austin is hoping that she can share her results with colleagues near and far so that patients will have broader access to care. Patients looking to consult with Dr. Hui Austin are encouraged to contact her at Bay Area Cosmetic Dermatology in San Francisco, CA. She would also love to hear from her colleagues so that she can share her success.

