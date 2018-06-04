Prescription Aesthetic & Wellness Spa Offers GAINSWave® in Alabama

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Greg Flippo, MD. Other. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Prescription Aesthetic & Wellness Spa is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 700 Montgomery Hwy, #230, Vestavia Hills, AL 35216, USA.

Dr. Greg Flippo has been practicing in the Birmingham area for 32 years. Born in Birmingham, Alabama, he attended the University of Alabama graduated with a B.S. with honors in 1978. He then attended the University of Alabama School of medicine at Birmingham graduating with a medical degree in 1982.

Dr. Flippo performed his residency in Internal Medicine at Carraway Methodist Medical Center from 1982-1985. He served as Chief Resident in 1986. The same year he became board certiﬁed in internal medicine. Since completing his training, he has maintained busy private and hospital practices in the Birmingham area.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prescription-aesthetic--wellness-spa-offers-gainswave-in-alabama-300659276.html

SOURCE GAINSWave

Related Links

https://gainswave.com

