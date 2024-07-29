Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 22.41% from 2024 to 2031 | Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market – (By Type (Medication Augmentation, Medication Replacement), By Application (Children, Adults)), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2031."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the Global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market is valued at US$ 4.41 Bn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 21.18 Bn by 2031, with a CAGR of 22.41% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) represent a new category of medical treatments that utilize software applications to deliver therapeutic interventions under the supervision of healthcare providers. Prescription digital drugs are created by combining biology and technology. Artificial intelligence, various algorithms, and virtual reality were used in the creation of these therapeutic aids. Digital therapies, or prescription PDTs, are a relatively new class of medications. PDTs function as direct therapies for serious illnesses, just like traditional biologics or prescription drugs do. The increased frequency of chronic illnesses is a major factor impacting the growth rate of the prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) market throughout the forecast period.

Download Free Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/2604

List of Prominent Players in the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market:

Akili Interactive

Better Therapeutics

Pear Therapeutics

ResMed

Biofourmis

Novartis

Medtronic

GAIA

Solera Network

BigHealth

Voluntis

Omada Health

Click Therapeutics

Natural cycles Nordic

Happify

Limbix Health

NuvoAir

Sensyne Health

Xealth

Other Prominent Players

Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 4.41 Bn Revenue Forecast In 2031 USD 21.18 Bn Growth Rate CAGR CAGR of 22.41% from 2024 to 2031 Quantitative Units Representation of revenue in US$ Bn and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report Coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market structure, growth prospects, and trends Segments Covered By Type And Application Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; France; Italy; Spain; South East Asia; South Korea

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The market share of prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) is expected to increase as more people utilize smartphones and tablets. Moreover, the market for prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) is expected to expand due to increasing government initiatives aimed at enhancing healthcare services and the presence of an aging population. In addition, the market's growth rate will be accelerated by the ease of accessibility, patient comfort, and the ability to affect behavioural change. Additionally, a sizable pipeline of prospective products anticipated to be produced throughout the projection period would present advantageous growth prospects for the prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) market.

Challenges:

Concerns about patient data privacy will hinder the market's rate of expansion. Prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) market challenges will come from developing economies' inadequate healthcare infrastructure and shortage of qualified personnel. Furthermore, during the projection period, the market's growth pace will be further hindered by stringent government regulations and a lack of knowledge regarding digital therapeutics in emerging nations.

Regional Trends:

The North American prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) market is anticipated to report a major market share in terms of revenue owing to the improved quality of healthcare. Numerous resources are available in the area, which makes it possible to come up with new ideas for growing the company.

The region's dominance stems from technological advancement, which enables it to innovate and implement the newest ideas independently. Additionally, the region's numerous businesses and increasingly sophisticated technologies boost this sector's growth. Consequently, North America has become a prominent actor on the international scene, establishing the bar for effective, cutting-edge, and ecologically sustainable platforms.

Curious About This Latest Version Of The Report? Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/enquiry-before-buying/2604

Recent Developments:

In Jan 2023 , Pear Therapeutics and BrightView Health extended their pilot program to offer prescription digital therapies for the management of substance use disorders. This initiative was created to offer eligible persons who were experiencing substance use disorder (SUD) and opioid use disorder (OUD) the opportunity to obtain reSET® and reSET-O®.

Segmentation of Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) Market-

By Type-

Medication Augmentation

Medication Replacement

By Application-

Children

Adults

By Region-

North America-

The US

Canada

Mexico

Europe-

Germany

The UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

China

Japan

India

South Korea

South East Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

For More Customization @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/2604

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) market

To analyze the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Prescription Digital Therapeutics (PDT) industry

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Pharma 4.0 Market

Digital Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Management Market

Automated Drug Kiosk Market

Digital Therapeutics (DTx) For Mental Health Market

Digital Therapeutics & Medical Devices for Migraine Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic PVT. LTD

Tel.: +1 551 226 6109

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd