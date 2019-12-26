Prescription drug prices projected to rise 4.5% in 2020 -- health care expert available to comment on controlling rising costs

DENVER, Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CEO of Easy Drug Card, a National Association of Boards of Pharmacy-certified discount drug card service, Marianne G. Morgan, is an expert on how consumers can find and utilize information and services available to best serve their individual, family and employee's prescription drug needs.

In addition to her role with Easy Drug Card, Morgan is an expert in health and wellness who has worked directly with pharmacists for more than 15 years. Morgan can speak to a wide range of topics, including:

Reasons behind soaring prescription costs and why comparison shopping is important, even if covered by insurance.

Common mistakes, such as self-cutting dosage to make medicine last longer, not filling or not finishing the entire prescription.

Common questions when managing their prescriptions, including "how do I know if my medicine will react to something I ' m already taking?" or "how can I find out how much my prescription will cost with my new insurance for 2020?"

How individuals and families can reduce their prescription spend.

Possible solutions if prescriptions are simply too expensive to fill.

Easy Drug Card is a prescription discount service that enhances health by helping consumers overcome soaring prescription drug prices at their pharmacy with its free prescription discount card and mobile app.

"Unfortunately, one in four Americans struggles to afford their prescription drugs, and prices continue soaring," said Morgan. "As many people start 2020 with new or updated health insurance coverage, they may have sticker shock when they refill prescriptions that used to be less expensive on their old plans. My goal is to educate consumers and help individuals and families spend less on prescription drugs, which results in better medication adherence and better health overall."

Leveraging a master's degree in counseling, Morgan has more than 20 years of experience as a human resources executive, with extensive experience in leadership, health care, employee empowerment and consulting. Her experience helping her parents navigate the high cost of medication is what spurred her to found Easy Drug Card in 2006, having saved users billions of dollars on prescription drugs since.

For more information about Easy Drug Card, please visit www.easydrugcard.com.

About Easy Drug Card

Since 2006, Easy Drug Card has been enhancing health and helping individuals and families overcome challenges posed by soaring prescription drug prices through a free prescription discount drug card and mobile app. Separate from health insurance, and with no personal information or additional fees required, the free card never expires and can be used to save up to 80% on prescriptions at more than 63,000 pharmacies across the United States. Easy Drug Card's educational approach to health provides people currently paying full price for their medication with reliable, accurate and trustworthy information that empowers them to take charge of their health care. Please visit https://easydrugcard.com/ for more information.

