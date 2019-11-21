"Prescription for Murder" Takes Readers on a Heart-Stopping and Riveting Adventure By: Jeffrey Weisman

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Action and adventure fans rejoice! Mascot Books announces the release of "Prescription for Murder" by Jeffrey Weisman.

"An easy read and a real page turner with non-stop action and enough twists and turns to make you want more!"



Prescription for Murder

Deceit. Extortion. Murder! Almost killed in a serious motor vehicle accident while in college, Dr. Christopher Knight decided to dedicate his life to saving others, but over the course of the next few years after he started his practice, that life would take a terrible new direction. After becoming involved in a successful medical enterprise, what Dr. Christopher Knight doesn't realize is that he has entered the world of Russian gangsters and Italian mobsters who will use him, betray him, and ultimately murder him as a part of an elaborate scheme designed to line their pockets from the tragic "accident." With time running out and his world crumbling around him, Knight must decide whether to retreat or fight back – he chooses to fight!

With the help of the FBI and Organized Crime Strike Unit, the doctor must call upon his special skills as a jet pilot and an experienced Black Belt in the Martial Arts, to turn the tables on his adversaries.

In a true Davis versus Goliath adventure, Knight is about to expose an evil conspiracy that spans 20 years, reveal a murderous group of men and women, and exact some justice – but will it work, and will it be enough?

With the lives of his family hanging in the balance, it's time for Doctor Christopher Knight to throw caution to the wind and take matters into his own hands!

Dr. Jeffrey S. Weisman is a nationally recognized board-certified cardiologist who has been providing cardiovascular care to patients since 1980. Dr. Weisman is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology and Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians. Like his character Dr. Christopher Knight, Dr. Weisman has a black belt in Tae Kwon Do and is an experienced private pilot with over 3300 hours logged as pilot in command in more than twenty different aircraft. He is excited to release this book out into the world, and hopes readers will be captivated by its adventure and suspense.



