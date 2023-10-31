Prescription for Suspense: The Literary Life of Jennifer Delozier, MD

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Delozier, MD, Mount Nittany Health, is an exceptional physician who goes above and beyond to serve her patients and the community. She is also a passionate, award-winning author with many published works.

Delozier submitted her first story, handwritten in pencil on lined school paper to Asimov's magazine when she was still in high school. Years later, she took a creative writing course while studying at Penn State, and despite her rigorous academic and medical career, she never lost sight of her passion for storytelling.

With a remarkable literary career spanning five novels, several short stories, and even a poem, Delozier's passion for writing shines through in her many works. Her latest novel, "The Photo Thief," is a captivating murder-mystery with a supernatural twist, making it a perfect read for the Halloween season. This book has garnered significant attention, earning accolades such as a gold medal Ippy Award for Best Mystery and a Thriller Award nomination for best audiobook. High praise from renowned author Lisa Gardner further solidifies its status as a must-read: "...A riveting thriller with a spine-tingling edge."

Delozier's talent for weaving medical aspects into her works is truly remarkable. Her deep-rooted knowledge of the medical field adds a unique and authentic layer to her stories as she draws inspiration from science that exists on the edge of reality. "The Photo Thief," takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, around Jefferson Hospital, where she went to medical school. It features a young female protagonist with a seizure disorder, which may or may not make her an unreliable narrator.

"While I don't label myself as a medical mystery writer, all my works have some medical aspect to them," said Delozier. "In fact, my first thriller, Type & Cross, which was published in 2016 and nominated for a 'Best First Novel' Thriller Award by the International Thriller Writers organization, was about a manmade viral pandemic that starts in China and chooses its victims based on blood type."

A retired Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine, she is grateful for the love and support of her husband and feline twin cats.

For more information on Delozier's incredible works, please visit www.jldelozier.com.

