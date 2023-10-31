Prescription for Suspense: The Literary Life of Jennifer Delozier, MD

News provided by

Mount Nittany Health System

31 Oct, 2023, 07:15 ET

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Delozier, MD, Mount Nittany Health, is an exceptional physician who goes above and beyond to serve her patients and the community. She is also a passionate, award-winning author with many published works.

Delozier submitted her first story, handwritten in pencil on lined school paper to Asimov's magazine when she was still in high school. Years later, she took a creative writing course while studying at Penn State, and despite her rigorous academic and medical career, she never lost sight of her passion for storytelling.

Continue Reading
Jennifer Delozier, MD, Mount Nittany Health
Jennifer Delozier, MD, Mount Nittany Health

With a remarkable literary career spanning five novels, several short stories, and even a poem, Delozier's passion for writing shines through in her many works. Her latest novel, "The Photo Thief," is a captivating murder-mystery with a supernatural twist, making it a perfect read for the Halloween season. This book has garnered significant attention, earning accolades such as a gold medal Ippy Award for Best Mystery and a Thriller Award nomination for best audiobook. High praise from renowned author Lisa Gardner further solidifies its status as a must-read: "...A riveting thriller with a spine-tingling edge."

Delozier's talent for weaving medical aspects into her works is truly remarkable. Her deep-rooted knowledge of the medical field adds a unique and authentic layer to her stories as she draws inspiration from science that exists on the edge of reality. "The Photo Thief," takes place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, around Jefferson Hospital, where she went to medical school. It features a young female protagonist with a seizure disorder, which may or may not make her an unreliable narrator.

"While I don't label myself as a medical mystery writer, all my works have some medical aspect to them," said Delozier. "In fact, my first thriller, Type & Cross, which was published in 2016 and nominated for a 'Best First Novel' Thriller Award by the International Thriller Writers organization, was about a manmade viral pandemic that starts in China and chooses its victims based on blood type."

A retired Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine at the Penn State College of Medicine, she is grateful for the love and support of her husband and feline twin cats.

For more information on Delozier's incredible works, please visit www.jldelozier.com.

SOURCE Mount Nittany Health System

Also from this source

Collaborative, Compassionate Care: Mount Nittany Medical Center's Sexual Assault Program

Collaborative, Compassionate Care: Mount Nittany Medical Center's Sexual Assault Program

At Mount Nittany Health we are committed to providing comprehensive care and services to sexual assault patients in the Centre region. Sexual assault ...
Doctor's Magical Talent Enhances Patient Care at Mount Nittany Health

Doctor's Magical Talent Enhances Patient Care at Mount Nittany Health

Philip Miller, DO, Internal Medicine, Mount Nittany Health, is an exceptional physician who continually goes above and beyond for his patients, and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Books

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.