Prescriptions Anonymous Cindy Mogil-Cooley: Medication Addiction Recovery Coach On a Mission

As an author and a professional prescription (Rx) and Over-The-Counter (OTC) addiction recovery coach, Cindy Rae Mogil-Cooley is on a mission to help as many people as possible, includes not only her backstory, but real stories of pill addictions from people in all walks of life. In 1998 she launched "Prescriptions Anonymous," the first support group for aftercare treatment of prescription and over-the-counter drug abusers in the United States. And if that wasn't enough to keep her busy, she is also an advocate and key-note speaker to healthcare professionals, and state legislatures with state Opioid Task Forces. As she likes to remind people, "My mission is to reach millions of people who are still afflicted with pill addiction, using my voice of comfort, recovery coaching and exposing pill addictions nationally."

Cindy's desire to educate, support and save lives became a priority in her own life. "Since my own recovery in 1998, I have worked hard to help a problem that continues to plague our nation and world. My own story, I truly believe, has allowed my gift of creative communication to shine and inspire others," she said.

The whole concept of pill addiction was very misunderstood in the 70s, but as the years went on, it was slowly becoming an epidemic with far reaching consequences. I have grateful families telling me my book answered so many questions, and showed them where to go for rehab help and aftercare recovery coaching services."

Cindy's decision to open her own business Prescriptions Anonymous for medication recovery coaching services came when there was an increased interest from treatment facilities and aftercare treatment clients including families seeking aftercare recovery and relapse prevention.

Cindy believes that there has been so much hype about the Opioid Crisis that many people don't realize that prescribed and over-the-counter medications can be as addictive and deadly.

"When I sign my book, I sign it as: Paying-It-Forward. This is what I feel I do every day for others, and only ask in return to share my book and refer others to Prescriptions Anonymous for pill addiction recovery services."

